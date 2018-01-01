Massive Recruitment by a NGO in Kenya – NACC (Many Internship Opportunities)

The National AIDS Control Council (NACC) is a state Corporation whose mission is to provide policy and strategic framework for mobilizing and coordinating resources for the prevention of HIV transmission and provision of care and support to the infected and affected people in Kenya. More details of our mandate and contacts can be found in the website www.nacc.or.ke The NACC has declared the following internship Opportunities in the different NACC Divisions.

The programme aims at providing the youth an opportunity for on-the-job experience to build upon skills learned at school and for professional development hence, enhance their employability.

Management Information System Internship

Requirements

· A relevant Bachelor’s Degree in an IT related field and or National Diploma in Information Technology





Legal Services Internship

Requirements

· Bachelor of Laws Degree LL.B





HIV Investment Internship

Requirements

· Degree in Economics, Business Administration or Finance





Technical Support Internship

Requirements

· Graduates in Public Public health with subspecialization in Project management and development studies





Policy & Strategy Internship

Requirements

· Graduates of Economics/Strategic Management/Project Management/Public Policy Analysis





Performance Management Internship

Requirements

· Graduate of Business Administration, Social Sciences or Bachelor of Commerce





Internal Audit & Risk Management Internship

Requirements

· Degree in Accounting/Finance/Business Administration/Commerce and one should be pursuing CPA/ACCA





Finance Internship

Requirements

· A university degree in Business related subject and or CPA or equivalent qualification is necessary.





Communication Internship

Requirements

· Degree in Communication, Mass Communication, Journalism or Media Studies





HR & Admin Internship

Requirements

· Graduate in B.Com HR Option or Business Administration HR Option or Social Sciences with Diploma in HR

How to Apply

Other requirements the successful Interns will be required to have in line with the Internship Policy and Guidelines for the Public Service:

· Valid certificate of good conduct

· Personal accident insurance cover for the internship period

· Copy of PIN certificate

· National Identity Card (ID) or copy of Passport

· Two (2) colored passport size photos

· Eligibility and Duration of Internship

Be unemployed Kenyan graduates of degree and diploma programmes from recognized training institutions who have completed their degree courses and have not been exposed to work experience related to their area of study.

The above positions are on a three (3) Month strictly nonrenewable contract. The individuals recruited shall be of high integrity and must satisfy the requirements of Leadership and

Integrity set out in Chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya.

Qualified Kenyan GRADUATES are invited to submit application letters together with up to date CVs, copies of certificates, testimonials, names and contacts of three referees. Applicants are also required to fill application form which can be downloaded from the NACC website.

All these should be in sealed envelope to reach the undersigned by 5:00 p.m, Monday, January 22, 2018 to the address provided below.

NACC is an equal opportunity employer and does NOT discriminate any applicant on the basis of their HIV status, ethnic background, sex, religion, disability, or marital status yet is attentive to gender, regional and ethnic balance. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Chief Executive Officer