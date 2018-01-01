Massive Recruitment by a NGO in Kenya – RTI International (Over 31 Vacancies)

RTI is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to conducting innovative, multidisciplinary research that improves the human condition.

RTI is recruiting candidates for an US government – funded program in Kenya.

Around the globe, RTI’s work is helping foster stronger food systems, reduce malnutrition in all its forms, build resilience and

engage the next generation of food security leaders.

RTI is currently partnering on nearly 30 projects in East Africa, including activities focused on private sector-driven agricultural growth in Rwanda and youth employment in Kenya.

To build on these efforts, RTI is currently seeking professionals for the USAID-funded Feed the Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems Development (KCDMSD) Activity.

Candidates should be fluent in English.

We are currently accepting CVs / resumes for the following:

Market Systems Manager (Eastern)

Responsible for building relationships with public and private sector stakeholders, overseeing interventions, and managing staff and project partners.

Managing technical and administrative personnel and subcontractors; leading the design and implementation of agricultural market systems facilitation interventions; ensuring timely project implementation and technical reliability; developing relationships with county governments and private agribusinesses and monitoring project activities to ensure quality.

Qualifications: Master’s degree in international development, economics, business, agricultural or rural development and at least 9 years of demonstrated management experience in managing value chain or agri-business projects; at least 12 years’ experience in economic growth, value chain development, or agricultural development program;

Experience and demonstrated capacity to build and sustain partnerships to achieve development results; knowledge of market facilitation approach (M4P) and excellent oral and written skills in English and Kiswahili is required.









Senior Agricultural Policy & Institutional Capacity Building Specialists (Kisumu, Eldoret, Eastern)

Responsible for engaging public sector stakeholders, including county governments, to facilitate improvements to the agricultural policy environment and public-private sector relationships.

This position will be in Nairobi, Kenya, with frequent travel to Western and Eastern Kenya.

Qualifications: Master’s degree in public administration, economics, business, agricultural or rural development and at least 9 years

of experience in agricultural policy or market systems projects.

Experience in economic growth, agricultural development, or governance programs is required.

Demonstrated understanding of private sector agribusiness and investment; knowledge of market facilitation approach.

Demonstrated success building relationships with Kenyan government and private sector stakeholders.









Social Inclusion Coordinators (Kisumu, Eldoret, Eastern)

Responsible for coordination and implementation of social inclusion, gender and youth strategies across components within the program.

S/he will collaborate with other members of the project team to plan and implement the Social Inclusion strategy, scale up activities to promote gender equality, meet the needs of youth and other vulnerable populations.

Qualifications: Minimum Bachelor’s degree in sociology and/or Development studies or related field with 5 years professional experience in mainstreaming gender equality in development programs.

Demonstrated familiarity with gender integration tools and methodologies.









Productivity Coordinators (Eldoret, Eastern)

He/she will

· support Priority Area 2-Diverse Agricultural Production and Improved Productivity;

· participate in a review of innovative extension and input supply models in the area of responsibility identify strengths and weaknesses, and identify potential private sector partners for collaboration and joint investment under the Partnerships and Innovations Fund;

· identify and facilitate interventions to improve farmer access to inputs and input quality;

· build and maintain relationships with county-level public agricultural extension systems;

· work with counties to develop extension strengthening plans;

· Design technical assistance to support sustainable, county-led training programs and information systems;

· identify and coordinate technology demonstration opportunities;

· liaise with Priority Area 1 team to support “lead firms” that are in the inputs sector (may include business planning, management, accounting, inventory, recordkeeping, capacity building, or investment facilitation);

· collaborate with Access to Finance Specialist to enhance financial access for input suppliers and farmers;

· contribute to grants monitoring and evaluation, learning, and reporting; and

· collaborate with staff and partners across all priority areas to ensure cross-fertilization of ideas and coordination of activities.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree in agronomy, agricultural economics, or agribusiness field preferred.

· Minimum 5 years’ experience in agricultural development in Kenya; M4P (or market facilitation) experience required;

· experience working with seed companies, agro dealers, etc. to upgrade/build capacity/expand geographic reach;

· experience facilitating finance for agricultural inputs, linking financial institutions to agro dealers, etc.; and

· knowledge of input sector policy environment (counterfeit seeds, fertilizer subsidies, work with seed trade association of Kenya, etc.).









HR Assistant (Nairobi)

Responsible for assisting the Operations & HR Manager in administrative functions of the HR department.

Some of these functions include and do not limit to dispatching administrative HR correspondence, leave management, recruitment

support, orientation support, HR benefits enrolment and filing.

Qualifications: Minimum of Bachelors in Human Resource Management or related field, at least two years of experience in Human Resource Administration, he /she needs to have excellent interpersonal skills and ability to interact with culturally and linguistically diverse staff and clients; demonstrate ability to gain the trust and confidence of colleagues and handle confidential matters discreetly and have experience in conflict handling, excellent oral and written communication skills in English are an added advantage and have high computer skills in database management, Excel and Microsoft Word.









Administrative Assistants (Eldoret, Eastern)

Responsible for ensuring that administrative systems in the field office office are conducted according to RTI policies, client regulations, standard operating procedures and good business practice.

In addition, the person provides reception, secretarial, administrative, logistics support management and basic procurement support to the staff.

The person will facilitate effective communication between the field office and its key clients and partners.

Qualifications: A minimum of three (3) years relevant experience and a Bachelor’s Degree or a Diploma in Business Administration

or Secretarial studies; additional qualification in office management, business management or accounting preferred.

Experience in logistics management, organizing workshops and training courses, preparing, monitoring budgets and petty cash management is preferred.

Experience within the Not for Profit sector and familiarity with donor reporting requirements is preferred.





Drivers (Kisumu, Eldoret and Nairobi)

The drivers will serve as a chauffeur for staff, consultants and other visitors as assigned by supervisor.

S/he will be in charge of maintaining high standard of cleanliness of the project vehicle in his/her custody.

S/he will also ensure that the project vehicle assigned is well serviced and maintained as required and perform administrative tasks as assigned.

Qualifications: Driver / Chauffer experience for at least 3 years with a valid Kenya driver’s license.

Skills & Abilities: Proof of good driving record; experience in driving and familiarity through rural terrain preferred; prior experience on USAID-funded projects preferred; demonstrated punctuality, attention to detail, professionalism, patience, good humor, flexibility, and overall positive attitude; administrative experience with ability to perform computations preferred; neat and professional appearance; oral

and written English language fluency; flexibility and adaptability to work under pressure.









Office Attendants (Kisumu, Eldoret, Eastern)

Responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the office facilities and prepare refreshments for staffs.

Qualifications: Minimum O-level; flexible ; preferred previous training in cleaning & tea service processes; quality oriented; supportive; timely; personal organization; knowledge of English and Kiswahili Language; Good hygiene; and ethical.





Vacant Position: Regional Finance Specialist

RTI is an independent organization dedicated to conducting innovative, multidisciplinary research that improves the human condition.

With a worldwide staff of more than 4,000 people, RTI offers innovative research, development and a full spectrum of multidisciplinary services.

Universities in North Carolina founded RTI in 1958 as a centerpiece of the Research Triangle Park.

The Regional Finance Specialist is responsible for providing regional compliance monitoring and support to ensure that company resources are managed according to established policies, procedures, and internal controls.

The Regional Finance Specialist will work with home office and regional staff to identify and resolve compliance issues.

This position will have a dual reporting relationship both to the Regional Director and to the Senior Manager of International Accounting Operations.

Applicants will possess a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree plus Four (4) years of related experience in Audit or a Master’s degree with three (1) years of experience.

This role requires Understanding of internal controls theories and practices.

Must be detail oriented and highly organized.

Able to support and respond to the needs of the field office finance teams as quickly as possible to enable consistent service delivery.

She / He Must be able work well under pressure in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, exhibit a flexible work attitude, the ability to work productively in a team environment and a matrix organization which requires, as well as independently, and the ability to meet unexpected demands, possess strong computer skills: ability to work with Microsoft Office product suite, and e-mail/internet software applications.

How to Apply

To apply, please email your CV/resume to hrapplications@nb.rti.org by 28 January 2018.

Applicants must include POSITION and COUNTY NAME on the subject line.

Please do not attach copies of certificates.

We regret that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

We are proud to be an EEO/AA employer M/F/D/V.

Website: www.rti.org