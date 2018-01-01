Massive Recruitment by Lintons Beauty World Ltd

About the organization: Lintons Beauty World is a leading beauty brand in Kenya seeking to champion African Beauty. We are branching out to Uganda and are looking for Retail Managers, Professional Makeup Artists and Skin Care Consultants to join our exciting world of beauty.

Lintons Beauty World retails premium and luxury global brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, Clarins, Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent. Our teams are comprised of talented and self-motivated individuals who work hard to delight the customer.

The ideal candidates will interact with our clients on a daily basis to ensure that excellent customer service is delivered by our brand consultants and therapists.

Retail Manager Job Description

1. In charge of driving sales through your team by creating and maintaining an atmosphere geared to achieving sales profits and goals.

2. Meet with staff individually, to set goals and monitor overall performance. Develop their skills in respective areas. Identify training required.

3. Resolve customer issues and requests in a timely and efficient manner.

4. Create weekly work schedule for the staff members. Ascertaining that staff adheres to company policies in terms of reporting times, attitude and behavior at work. Liaising with the HR team in case of any major disciplinary concerns.

5. Responsible for the managing and ordering of stock through a supply chain. Ensure that the inventory levels are sufficient on a month to month basis.

6. Control all store expenses within the budget guidelines and petty cash policies.

7. Keeping communication lines with Lintons Head Office team and generating monthly reports on sales and all the in-store activities.

8. Collaborating with the Inventory department to manage inventory, asset and cash management by adhering to set company policies.

9. With support from the Marketing team, help run in-store promotions and activations as well as initiating special events.

10. Preserve merchandising, display, and showroom hygiene standards and guidelines.

11. Handling any corporate clients and/or handing them over to trade sales.

12. Ensuring the sales team keeps up with trends utilizing the talent management team to constantly develop skills thus being a market leader in an evolving beauty industry.

13. Reporting directly to the Group Retail Manager.

Qualifications

· Have a University degree / diploma, or equivalent (3 years retail management experience).

· Have a passion for the cosmetic industry and willing to develop your skills.

· Proven ability to set and achieve sales goals.

· Competitive drive and entrepreneurial confidence to succeed in a commission-based environment.

· Must be Ugandan or have a valid work permit

· Demonstrated ability to develop relationships with customers and coworkers.

· Knowledgeable and enthusiastic about cosmetic trends.

· Ability to positively and proactively handle customer concerns and prioritize multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.

· Ability to quickly learn new procedures and processes.

· Strong organizational and follow-through skills.

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

· Working computer skills, Microsoft Office and experience with POS systems a plus.

· Cosmetic experience and licensing is a bonus but not mandatory.

We will provide training to our employees.

Compensation

· A competitive base salary

· Commission & bonus based on achievement of Sales & Profitability targets

Lintons Beauty World is an equal opportunity employer committed to offering a diverse working environment.

If qualified, send application to hr@lintonsbeauty.com on or before the 10th of February 2018.