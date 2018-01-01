Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya - Ministry of Water (Internship Opportunities)

Office Administrative Internship

Vacancies: 2 Posts

Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified persons for the various areas of specialization ( intern posts ) indicated above.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in Secretarial Studies or Bachelor of Business and Office Management from a recognized university/institution.

· Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences plus a Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution.

Terms of engagement

Records Management Internship

Vacancies: 1 Post

Requirements

· Bachelors degree in Records management or any other relevant qualification from a recognized Institution.

Terms of engagement

Finance Internship

Vacancies: 1 Post

Requirements

· Bachelors Degree in any of the following: Economics, Commerce (Finance option), Business Administration, Business Management, Finance, Accounts or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized university/ institution.

Terms of engagement

Administrative Internship

Vacancies: 1 Post

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in any Social Science or its equivalent qualification from a recognized university/institution.

Terms of engagement

Central Planning Internship

Vacancies: 1 Post

Requirements

· Upper Second Class Honours Degree in Economics ; or Economics and Mathematics, or Economics and Statistics from a recognized university/institution; or

· An Upper Second Class Honours Degree in any of the subjects enumerated at above with a bias towards Computer Science, Operations Research, Survey Techniques and Demographic Techniques from a recognized university/institution; Of An Upper Second Class Honours Degree in Statistics with appropriate specialization from a recognized university/ institution.

Terms of engagement

Public Communication Internship

Vacancies: 1 Post

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science with a post graduate Diploma in Photo Journalism, Mass Communication , Journalism, Public Relations, Communication Studies, Media Studies from a recognized institution.

Terms of engagement

Supply Chain Management Internship

Vacancies: 1 Post

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce, Business Administration ( Supply Management Option), Economics, Procurement and Supply Management Marketing or their equivalent from a recognized institution.

Terms of engagement

Accountant Internship

Vacancies: 1 Post

Requirements

· Bachelors Degree in Commerce ( Accounting option), Business Administration (Accounting relevant qualification from a recognized institution.

Terms of engagement

HR & Development Internship

Vacancies: 4 Posts

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Human Resource Management , Human Resource Development, Human Resource Planning, Public Administration, Business Administration, Economics, Education, Sociology, Political Science/Government, Anthropology or any other relevant qualification from a recognized institution.

Terms of engagement

Land Reclamation Internship

Vacancies: 4 Posts

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following discipline; Natural Resource Management, Geography, Environment Science, Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering .

Terms of engagement

Irrigation Water Management Internship

Vacancies: 4 Posts

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Soil, Environment and Land Use Management, Agriculture, Horticulture, Agronomy, Agricultural Economics, Agri-Business Management, Agricultural Extension and Education, Agricultural Resource Management, Dryland Agriculture or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution/ university.

Terms of engagement

Irrigation & Drainage Internship

Vacancies: 4 Posts

Requirements

· Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Agriculture Engineering , Agricultural and Bio Systems Engineering, Soil, Water and Environment Engineering, Environmental and Bio-Systems Engineering, Bio-mechanical and Processing Engineering, Soil and Water Engineering from a recognized institution

Terms of engagement

· Twelve (12) months

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to submit their application letter together with endorsed copies of the following documents to reach the office of the undersigned on or before 1st February, 2018.

· Curriculum vitae

· Academic and professional certificates

· Valid certificate of good conduct

· Personal accident insurance cover for the internship period

· Pin certificate

· ID card or passport

· Two (2) coloured passport size photographs

The Principal Secretary

State Department for Irrigation

Ministry of Water and Irrigation

P.O. Box 49720-00100 NAIROBI

Or Hand delivered to the State Department for Irrigation, Records Office, Maji House, 6th Floor, Room 608. Details of the minimum requirements of the various areas of specialization of the interns can be accessed on the Ministry’s website

www.water.go.ke