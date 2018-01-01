Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya – KETRACO (93 Vacancies)

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) is a 100% State owned corporation incorporated on 2nd December, 2008 under the Company’s Act, Cap 486 as a State Corporation pursuant to the Sessional Paper No. 4 of 2004 on Energy.

The Mandate of the Company is to plan, design, construct, own, operate and maintain high voltage electricity transmission grid and regional power interconnectors.

KETRACO’s Vision is to be a world-class electricity transmission company and the leading interconnector in Africa. The Mission of the Company is to provide reliable, efficient and effective electricity transmission and promote power trade for sustainable socio-economic development.

To achieve the above mandate, KETRACO has so far completed and commissioned 1,115.5km of transmission lines with 5000km committed and on-going projects. The company has assets base of over Kshs. 77 Billion. In addition; and to increase access to electricity, KETRACO plans to construct additional 7000km of transmission lines in the next five years.

The Company invites applications from suitable individuals to fill the following positions.

Supply Chain Management Manger

REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/113/VOL I-B



Reporting to the Senior Manager, Supply Chain Management.

Roles

To ensure timely acquisition of necessary resources and facilities for efficient and effective use of resources

Requirements

For appointment to this grade an officer must:

· Have Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management;

· Have Master’s Degree Supply Chain Management or related field;

· Diploma in supply management or its approved equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Be a currently registered member of Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM);

· Possess Supplies Practising License issued by KISM;

· Have Ten years (10) relevant work experience; three (3) of which must have been in a managerial position

· Be knowledgeable in working in automated Supply Chain environment;

· Meet all the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Key Tasks

· Development and implementation of strategies and plans to enhance the procurement, warehousing and logistics services and projects implementation;

· Provision of procurement professional opinion as provided for under section 84 of the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act 2015;

· Coordination and development of organizations annual procurement and disposal plans in liaison with other departments and guide in its implementation;

· Advising the organization in the development of procurement and supply chain policies and procedures manuals;

· Development of an effective contract management system for the organization;

· Development of an effective and efficient warehousing management for the organization;

· Development of an effective and efficient projects management and operations for the organization;

· Overseeing the preparation of tender documents, request for proposals, and advise user departments in preparations of procurement specifications for various goods, services and works;

· Lead tender evaluation teams and preparations of evaluation reports;

· Ensuring efficient maintenance of archival of supply chain records;

· Ensuring and facilitate the implementation of e-procurement in the organization;

· Ensuring the organization gets maximum value from contract arrangements through performance management of suppliers;

· Ensuring security, proper storage and warehousing of organizations stores;

· Ensuring the implementation of cost effective disposal policies and procedures for obsolete stores and equipment ensure the organization is adequately resourced by professional and competent personnel;

· Development of processes to track performance, supervision and appraisal of supply chain staff performance.

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time





Supply Chain Officer

REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/114-B

Reporting to the Senior Supply Chain officer.

Roles

To efficiently and effectively use resources and timely availability of required goods

and services.

· Have a Bachelor’s Degree with a bias in Supply Chain Management;

· Diploma in supply management or its approved equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Have at least 5 years’ relevant experience;

· Have good communications, problem solving and negotiation skills;

· Be a member of Kenya Institute of Supplies Management with a valid Supply Chain;

· Practitioners Management License by the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management.

· Work knowledge in a SAP environment will be desirable.

Key Tasks

· Interpreting and implementing internationally recognised procurement procedures, laws, regulations and guidelines applicable in all procurement transactions;

· Stock taking and stock audit;

· Coordinating the preparation and the implementation of procurement manual and plans;

· Carrying out internal monitoring and evaluation of goods and services;

· Assessing and measuring the performance of suppliers and contractors;

· Introducing modern inventory management techniques and approaches;

· Supervising disposal of unserviceable stores and equipment;

· Ensuring timely availability of required goods and services;

· Identifying sources of procurement of goods and services;

· Preparing periodic procurement plans;

· Clearing receipts and invoices for payments;

· Ensuring proper inventory control;

· Maintaining an up-to-date database of suppliers;

· Evaluation of tenders and requests for proposals;

· Developing an effective stores management system;

· Conducting procurement market research.

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time





General Ledger & Payable Accountant





REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/109/VOL I –B

Reporting to the Manager, Financial Accountants

Ensure effective processing of payments as per approved procedures

Requirements

For appointment to this grade,An officer must have: –

· Have Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting/Finance or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· CPA (K) or equivalent;

· At least 5 years working experience.

· Experience in the SAP is an added advantage

Key Tasks

· Processing payments as per established procedures;

· Capturing invoices/certificate of contract into the system;

· Reviewing payments vouchers to ensure compliance to approved procedures;

· Supervising daily cash count and posting of transactions as per approved systems;

· Liaising with suppliers to facilitate reconciliation of accounts;

· Identifying accounting errors and taking appropriate action;

· Reconciling accrual accounts;

· Sorting out the reconciliation items in the bank statements, payroll and accruals accounts;

· Supervising, appraising staff and identifying their training and development needs;

· Ensure financial transactions are properly accounted for and reflect the business process of the company and donor reporting requirements;

· Review and maintenance of the General Ledger master data, changing/clearance of parked documents in SAP

· Maintaining currency rates;

· Multi-currency accounting;

· Review of accounts payables;

· Supervising staff to ensure proper work is carried out; and

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Treasury Accountant





REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/108-B

Reporting to the Manager, Financial Accountants.

Effective management of treasury funds and revenue to ensure the Company obtains full value from its financial resources.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade an officer must:-

· Have Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting/Finance or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Have CPA (K) or equivalent;

· Have at least 4 years working experience.

· Experience in SAP is an Added advantage

Key Tasks

· Participating in formulating and implementing sound treasury and revenue accounting policies, procedures, strategies and systems that ensure effective revenue accounting and investment of company surplus resources;

· Complying with revenue and treasury accounting standards, regulations and control systems to ensure safety of revenue collected and invested funds;

· Facilitating maintenance of accurate books of investment funds and revenue accounting;

· Ascertaining proper and optimal control systems and monitoring accurate recording of financial transactions;

· Compiling Treasury and Revenue reports as required;

· Preparing projected cash flow requirements for the KETRACO

· Analysing investment opportunities and advising management on areas with high returns;

· Supervising, appraising staff and identifying their training and development needs;

· Bank reconciliation and Cash forecast;

· Funds investment and reporting on cash related risks;

· Managing the operations of all of the company’s investment accounts; and

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Assistant Accountant Projects





REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/110/VOL I-B

Reporting to the Accountant, Projects.

Participating in implementing accounting project accounting systems as per approved procedures.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, An officer must have: –

· CPA (K) or equivalent;

· At least 1 year working experience.

Key Tasks

· Participating in preparing project accounting reports as per project requirements;

· Assisting in preparation of projects financial statements;

· Assisting in the preparation of periodic project reports;

· Applying for project tax exemptions with treasury;

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Senior Research Officer





REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/111/VOL I-B

Reporting to the Manager, Strategy and Corporate Planning.

To assist in implementation of Research and Development Policy, supervising and undertaking research activities.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, An officer must have: –

· Served in the position of Research Officer for a minimum period of three (3) years or has nine (9) year’s comparable and relevant working experience in the public/private sector;

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Research Methods, Statistics, Social Sciences, Business Studies, Information Technology or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Master’s degree or Professional training in Research Methods at advanced level or any other related qualifications is an added advantage;

· Professionally trained in relevant statistical and research computer applications or any other related qualifications;

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;

Key Tasks

· Organizing collection, collating, processing and administration of statistical data and relevant operations data and information;

· Coordinating development and review of R&D work plan, agenda and research proposals;

· Coordinating research and development activities, undertaking relevant research, preparing and disseminating research papers and findings;

· Initiating partnerships and collaboration with research institutions, universities and power industry stakeholders for R&D development;

· Liaising with relevant authorities to register all R&D intellectual property rights for 76 the Company;

· Developing R&D capacity building and resource mobilization programmes;

· Managing a Resource Centre and coordinating its growth and development;

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Senior Economist - B





KETRACO/5/1C/40/120/ VOL II-B

Reporting to Manager, Corporate Planning

Develop and implement long medium term and short term corporate plans and planning systems.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade an officer must have: –

· Served in the grade of Economist I for a minimum period of three (3) years or nine (9) years in a comparable and relevant position in the public /private sector;

· A Bachelor degree in any of the following disciplines: – Economics, Economic and

Statistics, Strategic Planning/Management, Project Planning/Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· A certificate in either Monitoring and Evaluation, or any other related professional qualifications;

· A certificate in computer application skills; and

· Shown merit, integrity and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

· At least 8 years working experience

Key Tasks

· Providing input into development and review of the organization’s strategic Plan;

· Reviewing departmental annual work plans and performance contract in line with the strategic Plan;

· Providing guidance to the divisions/departments in the implementation of work plans and performance contracts;

· Undertaking monitoring and evaluation of annual work plans, performance contract and the strategic Plan;

· Preparing performance progress reports, disseminating reports and providing feedback to the implementing divisions/departments;

· Participating in projects planning including power demand forecasting; feasibility studies and projects appraisal and maintain updated projects database;

· Developing and reviewing relevant economic analysis models;

· Organizing collection, collating, processing and administration of statistical data;

· Undertaking relevant research, preparing and disseminating the research papers;

· Coordinating data collection during the implementation of performance contract;

· Undertaking monitoring and evaluation of quality assurance activities;

· Handling and coordinating performance contracts activities within a section;

· Assisting in the timely preparation of the departmental annual work plans based on the organization’s strategic plan;

· Participating in the establishment of a monitoring and evaluation and quality assurance programmes;

· Preparing and producing performance contract documents and other relevant reports;

· Disseminating, monitoring and Evaluation, Quality Assurance and Scientific information through reports and publications in scientific journals/bulletins

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time





Senior Economist





KETRACO/5/1C/40/112/ VOL I-B

Reporting to Senior Economist

To assist the Senior Economist, Projects Planning and Economic Regulation who is currently being assisted by Economist III and give support to the Senior Technical Advisor to the MD in Monitoring, Evaluation and Documenting projects.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, An officer must: –

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Economic, Economics and Statistics, Strategic Planning, Project Planning/Management Strategic Planning/Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in computer application skills.

· At least 5 years working experience

Key Tasks

· Collecting statistical data and undertaking relevant research;

· Assisting in the implementation of performance contract;

· Participating in monitoring and evaluation of Quality Assurance related activities;

· Participating in the preparation of departmental annual work plans and performance contract implementation;

· Assisting divisions/departments in the implementation of performance contract

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Economist





REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/112/VOL I-B

Reporting to the Economist.

To collect, analyse and maintain data and information for monitoring the Strategic Plan, Performance Contract and Annual Work Plan implementation, project planning data and annual work planning.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, An officer must have: –

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Economics, Economics and Statistics, Strategic Planning/Management, Project Planning/Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in computer application skills and any other related professional qualifications;

· At least 3 (three) years relevant working experience.

Key Tasks

· Participating in development and review of Strategic Plan;

· Preparing departmental annual work plans, budget and performance contract;

· Assisting other divisions/departments in implementation of work plans and performance contract;

· Collecting, collating, processing and administration of relevant statistical, projects planning and wheeling tariff/charge data;

· Participating in monitoring and evaluation of strategic plan, annual work plans, performance contracts on monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual basis;

· Give support to the Senior Technical Advisor to the MD in Projects Monitoring, Evaluation and Progress Documentation;

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Archives Assistant





REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40//VOL I-B

Reporting to the Records Officer.

The purpose of this job is to ensure that KETRACO records are properly appraised and that archives are managed to the highest professional standards and to promote awareness of, and access to these records as resource to help staff in retrospect planning as well as maintain the Company’s heritage.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, An officer must:-

· Be a Holder of Bachelors in Information Science (Records Management Option)

· Have at least 1-year experience in setting up an archive

· Be Conversant with Cap 19.

Key Tasks

· Preparing records for appraisal;

· Appraise and authenticate records for archiving;

· Organize archival records and develop classification systems to facilitate

access to archival materials;

· Boxing, preparing indexes, guides and listing and labeling archival containers;

· Conduct archive/record repairs and binding;

· Scanning of records and maintaining accessible, retrievable computer archives and databases, incorporating current advances in the open archival information system;

· Prepare archival records, such as document descriptions, to allow easy access to information;

· Retrieval and channelling to authorized personnel;

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Transmission Lines Engineer





REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/114-B

Reporting to the Senior Manager Operations & Maintenance

To ensure maintenance of the overhead Transmission Lines to maximize reliability and availability.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, an officer must: –

· Have a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering ;

· Be a Registered Engineer with EBK;

· Be Computer Literate;

· Have Management Development Course;

· Have 10 years Working Experience

Key Tasks

· Carrying out scheduled aerial inspection of transmission lines;

· Condition monitoring of transmission lines & substations;

· Scheduling of transmission infrastructure maintenance & outage planning;

· Undertaking repairs and maintenance of transmission lines & equipment;

· Preparation of work plans for transmission maintenance works;

· Performing switch operations and isolations as per approved procedures;

· Investigation of system faults, disturbances, failures and correction;

· Inspection of completed transmission line projects and participating in commissioning;

· Organizing and participating in live line maintenance;

· Maintenance, testing and calibration of live line tools and equipment.

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time





Substation Electrical Plant Engineer





REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/114-B

Reporting to the Senior Manager Operations & Maintenance

To ensure Optimum maintenance of the primary and secondary substation equipment in order to maximize availability and utility.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade an officer must: –

· Have a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering;

· Be a Registered Engineer with EBK;

· Be Computer Literate;

· Have Management Development Course;

· Have 10 years Working Experience

Key Tasks

· Carrying out routine inspection of substation equipment;

· Condition monitoring of substations equipment;

· Scheduling of primary and auxiliary equipment maintenance & outage planning;

· Undertaking repairs and maintenance of substation primary and auxiliary equipment;

· Preparation of work plans for substation maintenance works;

· Performing switch operations and isolations as per approved procedures;

· Investigation of system faults, disturbances, failures and correction of the same;

· Inspection of completed substation projects and participating in commissioning.

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time





System Protection Engineer





REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/114-B

Reporting to the Senior Manager Operations & Maintenance

To ensure maintenance of Power Protection and Control.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade an officer must:-

· Have a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering;

· Be a Registered Engineer with EBK ;

· Be Computer Literate;

· Have Management Development Course;

· Have 10 years Working Experience

Key Tasks

· Implementation of maintenance programs for protection and control systems;

· Condition monitoring of substations equipment;

· Scheduling of protection and control systems equipment maintenance & outage planning;

· Undertaking repairs and maintenance (corrective and planned) on protection and control systems;

· Preparation of work plans for protection and control systems maintenance works;

· Participation in the preparation of specifications for procuring spares;

· Performing switching operations and isolations as per approved procedures;

· Analysis of power system faults and evaluation of such failures;

· Inspection of completed substation projects and participating in commissioning.

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time





Electrical Design Engineer





REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/114-B

Reporting to the Senior Manager Operations & Maintenance

To ensure proper designs and standardization and commissioning of power systems

Requirements

For appointment to this grade an officer must: –

· Have a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering;

· Be a Registered Engineer with EBK;

· Be Computer Literate;

· Have Management Development Course;

· Have 10 years Working Experience.

Tasks

· Coordinating design, installation and commissioning of substation equipment and protection & control schemes;

· Advising on specifications for equipment and material used for Substations;

· Participating in preparation of tender specifications for procurement of equipment;

· Participating in fault analysis and evaluation;

· Participating in substation upgrade works;

· Investigation of system faults, disturbances, failures and correction of the same;

· Inspection of completed substation projects and participating in commissioning.





Graduate Electrical Engineer





20 Posts





REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/114-B

Reporting to the Senior Engineer

To train and develop the Engineers for take up of maintenance duties of the transmission Line network assets

Requirements

For appointment to this grade an officer must: –

· Have a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering;

· Be a Registered Graduate Engineer with EBK;

· Be Computer Literate.

Tasks

· Tasks for both routine inspections of lines and substations to be assigned on day-today basis by the Regional Maintenance Engineers.

· They are to work within the regional teams to gain experience on the job.





Clerk of Works





15 posts





REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/114-B

Reporting to the Project Manager. Post will be on 2-year contract; renewable depending on the duration of the Project

To make sure that work is carried out to the client’s standards, specification and schedule. Clerks of Works must be able to liaise with Engineers when dealing with Technical matters that may arise on major Construction Projects.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade an officer must: –

· Have a Diploma in Civil Engineering/Building Construction from a recognized institution;

· Have at least 3 years of experience in construction industry ;

· Have excellent written and oral communication skills and ability to establish and maintain professional working relationships.

Tasks

· Coordinate, monitor, inspect and supervise construction works including foundation works, tower erection and stringing activities;

· Conduct on-site observation and spot-checks of work in progress;

· Ensure contract compliance by the contractor, such as conducting tests specified in contract and installing materials/equipment as specified in contract, and report deficiencies to project manager;

· Provide reports on all on-site matters, including third-party inspections, progress, safety concerns, and causes for delay;

· Maintain job-site files, documents, reports and daily log; prepare periodic reports for the client as required;

· Attend all job-site meetings as client’s representative or in conjunction with project manager;

· Perform related duties as assigned including continuous reporting to the contractor on available work fronts;

· Work in collaboration with Wayleave officers and the project implementation team to ensure the project run smoothly and objectives are achieved.

How to Apply

In addition to the above, successful candidates for position one (1) will be expected to:-

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya. Specifically, they must obtain and submit with their application copies of clearance certificates from the following organizations: –

· Kenya Revenue Authority;

· Higher Education Loans Board where applicable;

· Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

· Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct);

· A certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Candidates who meet the requirements should submit their applications so as to reach the address shown below (clearly stating the reference in the letter and on the envelope) by close of business on 19th January, 2018 at 4.30pm.

Applications to include CVs with details of day time contacts, current and expected salary, notice period required to take up appointment, names and contacts of three referees. Applicants must also attach copies of all Certificates/Testimonials, and copy of National ID/Passport addressed to:-

The Managing Director,

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited,

KAWI COMPLEX, 4th Floor,

Popo Lane, South C, off Red Cross Road,

P.O. Box 34942 – 00100,

NAIROBI.

Terms Of Service And Remuneration

The appointment to all the positions except No.16 will be on permanent and pensionable terms.

The successful candidates for the positions will be offered competitive remuneration package in accordance with the Company guidelines.