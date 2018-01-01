Massive Recruitment by BlueInventure, Kenya

Job Title: Team Leader – SME Sales

Do you have a strong background in leading sales teams to generate and convert sales leads?

Do you have experience in managing the deliverables of Direct Sales teams?

Are you a persistent and resilient sales person?

Then BlueInventure is interested in working with you!

We are a strategy and impact advisory firm that provides business strategy solutions to enable businesses to thrive.

We work in collaboration with partners to provide business solutions to business enterprises including enabling access finance, markets and knowledge expertise.

We create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in order to support our vision of a transforming Africa through enterprise.

Your Contribution to our Work

As a team leader – SME sales, we will expect you to provide strong support in:

· Recruiting and coaching new sales officers.

· Managing, training and appraising dedicated sales teams in order to develop their client relationship skills and motivate them to contribute to achievement of job and team objectives.

· Developing effective marketing strategies and sales plan to grow our advisory and training solutions.

· Monitoring market and competitor activities and strategies to ensure that opportunities for new business are not overlooked.

· Reviewing and ensuringthat laid out client on-boarding and selling processes are adhered to.

· Ensuring that all ‘team’ related administrative functions including file maintenance, periodic appraisals, training and staff development are competently performed.

· Collaborating closely with Head Office and Regional teams to acquire high potential clients.

· Driving innovation and efficiency for the organization.

· Ensuring compliance with all organizational policies, rules and regulations.

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

· Degree in Sales & Marketing from a recognized University in Business, Sales & Marketing or related field

· Minimum with 3 years professional experience in sales

· Proficiency in MS Office

· Ability to present products and ideas with ease, confidence and persistence

· proven track record in generating sales and converting leads

· Ability to create, maintain and enhance customer relationships

· Experience in managing and directing a sales team

· Proven ability to achieve sales quotas

· Excellent interpersonal and communications skills; both oral and written

· Highly motivated self-starter

· High level of initiative and a team player

· Extremely detail oriented









We are recruiting SME Sales Officers !

Do you have a strong interest in championing sales in a dynamic and collaborative organization that is thrilled about leading enterprise transformation?

Are you a persistent and engaging sales person willing to drive sale to support SME growth?

Then apply to join our passionate and growing team!

About the Job

Reporting to the Team Leader SME Sales, you will be responsible for acquisition of new business (SME business advisory and training solutions) within the assigned sales locations.

Key Responsibilities

· Deliver set sales targets for SME business advisory and training products

· Provide excellent customer service.

· Participate in product campaigns to ensure product information is readily available to customers.

· Conduct door-to-door direct selling

· Seek customer feedback on advisory and training products.

· Provide regular Sales reports.

· Drive innovation and efficiency for the organization.

· Ensure compliance with all organizational policies, rules and regulations.

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

· Degree or Diploma in a Business related field

· Proficient in MS Office

· Minimum 1 year experience in a similar position.

· Experience in sales especially in the banking and insurance industry is an added advantage

· Excellent communication skills both oral and written

· Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills

· A fast learner

· A go getter who is confident and self-driven

· Ability to deliver set business targets and service with minimum supervision.

· Ability to work both independently and in a team.









Do you have great communication skills and have at least 3 years experience as a Marketing Executive ?

Then we would love to have you on our team.

What The Job Looks Like: The job purpose is to reach out to our customers and nurture customer’s interest in our products and services in ways that fortify our reputation and facilitate our continuous growth in the markets in which we operate.

Key Responsibilities

· Create awareness of and develop the company’s brand.

· Conceiving, developing and implementing efficient and intuitive marketing strategies, plans and campaigns.

· Writing and proofreading copy for all marketing collateral, including brochures, letters, emails and websites.

· Develops content for marketing initiatives, email campaigns, social media and website.

· Source advertising opportunities and place adverts in the press or on the radio.

· Work closely with in-house or external creative agencies to design marketing materials.

· Evaluate and review marketing campaigns, advertising and Search Engine Optimization to make sure the correct mediums are being used and campaigns are effective.

· Generating and executing marketing campaigns across social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube) to enhance audience engagement.

· Generating reports for digital marketing campaigns using data based analytics tools and also presenting this data in an easy to understand format.

· Liaising with events coordinators to maximize visibility at conferences, receptions and exhibitions, including compiling product and literature lists to display or demonstrate.

· Organize and attend events such as conferences, seminars, receptions and exhibitions.

· Arrange the effective distribution of marketing materials.

· Lead external agencies, when appropriate, to effectively manage events, press relationships, editorial requests, presentations, promotional materials and online activities.

· Help promote uniformity and consistency of brand by enforcing brand marketing guideline.

· Conducting market research and analysis to evaluate trends, brand awareness and competition ventures.

· Monitoring ongoing campaign spend against the budget, keeping accurate records and highlighting where variances occur.

· Track marketing performance and return on investment and prepare weekly or monthly reports for management.

· Undertaking detailed ongoing analysis of marketing campaigns to ensure targets are met.

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

· Bachelors Degree in Marketing

· CIM qualification is an added advantage

· Proficient in MS Office and marketing software (e.g. CRM)

· Proven experience as marketing executive or similar role

· Extensive experience in advertising, and brand management

· Experience in web content development

· Strong organizational and time-management abilities

· Good understanding of market research techniques, data analysis and statistics methods

· Excellent communication, writing and people skills









BlueInventure is looking to recruit a Knowledge & MERL (Monitoring, Evaluation, Research And Learning) Officer .

About The Job: The job purpose is to provide monitoring, evaluation, results and learning support to the company’s initiatives countrywide including direct support on new business development, program start-up, quality assessment and improvement of on-going monitoring and all evaluations.

The position holder will also oversee and ensure the collection, collation, cleaning and analysis MERL data from the regions for reporting at head office level.

Key Responsibilities

Data Management

· Liaise with top management to develop the company’s MERL policy, tools and data quality assurance standards.

· Ensure data quality as per the company’s and its partners’ data quality assurance standards

· Working with the business development and service delivery teams to ensure proper application and use of all data capture and reporting tools.

· Update MERL and other related databases as per the approved guidelines.

· Collect and collate relevant indicator data for reporting purposes.

Data Analysis

· Liaise with the service delivery team to ensure that client activities are tracked and updated using the relevant tracking tools.

· Undertaking regular monitoring and evaluation of the company’s activities and clients’ outcomes.

· Undertaking data analysis and reporting within the company

Knowledge Management and Learning

· Provide technical inputs, draft and edit Knowledge Products for the company

· Participate in the authoring of the company’s Annual Progress Reports;

· Assist with writing of blogs and district reports in different LEAD Projects.

· Support preparation and monitoring of guidelines for content writing, dissemination, learning, and capacity building.

· Support the identification and engagement of experts/teams for outsourcing Knowledge Management and Learning activities, when needed;

· Support the identification of areas/topics for research, surveys, case studies, occasional papers and other periodic or ad hoc publications of the organization;

· Facilitate the team members in developing quarterly work plans to carry out the Knowledge Management and Learning activities;

· Liaise with management to strengthen the design and delivery of communications and knowledge management activities, with a particular focus on making links with learning activities.

· Regularly coordinate with the Marketing and Communications, Community Management and Service Delivery teams for disseminating research publications to stakeholders and target audience in the form of surveys, case studies, and research reports.

· Synthesize lessons and experiences for continuous improvement

· Ensure compliance with all organizational policies, rules and regulations

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

· Degree in social sciences, development studies, statistics, economics or related field, such as operations research, quantitative analysis

· Qualification in Monitoring and Evaluation

· Minimum experience 3-5 years in a similar role.

· Strong information technology skills.

· Proficient in MS Office

· Strong experience with research, data collection and management, analysis and report writting

· Experience in knowledge management systems, tools, processes and practices.

· Proven experience with M&E methods and approaches, planning and implementation of M&E systems, information/data analysis and report writing

· Thorough familiarity with principles and current approaches to M&E using both quantitative and qualitative methods

· Experience in designing tools and strategies for data collection, analysis and production of reports

· Experience and capacity in institutional M&E systems and standards.

· Experience in setting up data bases and dashboards.

· Ability to facilitate information sharing

· Excellent written and oral communication

· Strong analytical and data management skills

· Ability to work independently and under pressure.

· Ability to write in a clear and concise manner

· Ability to work under pressure to meet strict deadline









Vacancy: Finance and Administration Officer

We are looking to grow our team and are looking for an individual who has a minimum of 2 years experience in a Finance and Administration role, understands statutory and tax regulations, has at least a CPA part 2,has good planning and budgeting skills, and is able to support other administrative functions within the organization.

The person should be able to and provide solutions to organizational challenges. They should have a Degree in Accounting or Finance.

About The Job

The job purpose is to manage and coordinate the organization’s finance, administration, logistics and functions.

Key Responsibilities

· Assist with the development, implementation and compliance of internal financial policies, procedures and control mechanisms

· Maintaining and reconciling creditor (payable) and debtor (receivable) invoices on a monthly basis.

· Preparing of all creditor (payable) and debtor (receivable) reconciliations on a monthly basis.

· Managing and reconciling the bank accounts, petty cash, MPESA and disbursements.

· Preparing invoices and receipts to clients

· Overall management of petty cash ·

· Writing cheques and ensuring that payments are made based on budgets and monies available.

· Ensuring all payments have the relevant support documents e.g. requisition, quotation, LPO, Delivery Note, invoice, acceptance of goods/services.

· Data entry to the accounting system on a daily basis and ensuring accurate record is maintained

· Following up on debtors to ensure that they complete their payments

· Prepare and submit statutory payments (PAYE, NSSF, NHIF) compute taxes owed, prepare tax returns and ensure compliance with all taxation legislation

· Preparing the payroll for approval by Management prior to making the payments

· Ensure that sufficient funds are available to meet ongoing operational requirements

· Assist with analyzing financial statements on a monthly basis and report on variances.

· Prepare and maintain accurate and timely management accounts (trial balance, balance sheet, profit and loss account and other reports).

· Prepare all necessary information for annual returns and audits

· Maintaining a current record of all assets and liabilities

· Performs internal audits of accounts payable and coordinate annual audits, accounts receivables; payroll distribution, fixed assets, and cash.

· Work with external auditors on all audit matters and ensuring all audit recommendations are adhered to

· Identify and manage all the risks related to the organization

· Archiving all financial records and ensuring that proper files are maintained and are traceable.

· Engage in ongoing cost reduction analyses in all areas of the company

· Keeping abreast of changes in financial regulations and legislation

Office Administration

· Support the day-to-day, operational activities of the office, including all administrative support functions.

· Support the administrative functions including provision of necessary equipment and material for the work environment, leases, service provider contracts

· Develop and monitor the administrative budget

· Manage the contracts for services and supplies, and ensure they are within the policy and guidelines.

· Support all logistics-related activities including travel and security and ensure policies and procedures for procurement and services are followed.

· Ensure that all utilities bills are paid on time.

· Assist in preparation for meetings if called upon and take minutes of meeting and keep clear records of meetings.

· Ensure maintenance of office equipment









Are you an eccentric Graphic Designer ?

Can you create designs, concepts and layouts, illustrative material and copy, and develop graphic and layouts for product illustrations, web layouts and all other company documentation?

We would like you to be part of our team and are much interested to find out what your skill are:

What we need you to do for us:

· Create designs, concepts and sample layouts of illustrative material and copy based on knowledge of layout principles and aesthetic design concepts.

· Develop graphics and layouts for product illustrations, company logos and internet websites layouts.

· Prepare illustrations or rough sketches or material, discussing them with clients or supervisors and making necessary changes.

· Producing designs for both internal and external communications and involving customers in the design process.

· Provide preliminary proofing of text and reviews final product to ensure it is complete and accurate.

· Prepare comprehensive layouts of the design using techniques such as photography, illustration and computer-generated imagery.

· Developing design briefs – identify communication problems and develop visual solutions – working on presentations, leaflets, trade-marks, marketing materials and banner designs – using innovation to redefine a design brief within the constraint of cost and time.

· Prepare designs for print or digital publication and signage

· Co-ordinate all design production stages, including arranging and directing printing – working on layouts and artwork pages ready for print

What you need to have to work for us:

· Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Graphic Design or related discipline

· Minimum 2 years experience in a similar position

· Working knowledge and up to date with industry leading software and technologies (In Design, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop, JavaScript, HTML5 etc)

· A strong working knowledge of interaction design, user-centered experience design, brand development, print media, digital marketing and the creative process.

· Experience with working with the web and understanding how campaigns work.

· Comprehensive awareness and interest in new digital channel platforms and technologies.

· Video and photography skills also required

