MARAGA says he doesn’t have powers to stop RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in as the People’s President on Tuesday at Uhuru Park

Friday January 26, 2018 - Chief Justice David Maraga has said he doesn’t have powers to stop the illegal swearing of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the President of Kenya.





Raila, who lost the August 8th elections, is saying that he will swear himself in as the President of Kenya, on January 30th based on the IEBC’s servers’ report of the August 8th .





But Maraga, who was speaking in Mombasa, said he doesn’t have powers to stop the swearing in and also dismissed a letter that he had purportedly authored to warn Judges against participating in the illegal swearing of Raila Odinga.





“My roles are...



