MAKUENI County Milk now being sold in Super-markets as your useless Governor sleeps and loots (PHOTOs).

Monday, 15 January 2018 - Makueni Governor, Kivutha Kibwana, is currently one of the best performing Governors in Kenya.





He doesn’t engage in useless PR like Alfred Mutua and Mike Sonko but the work he is doing is marvellous.





He recently launched Makueni Fresh Milk that is being processed in the County and it’s now available in supermarkets.





This is what we call real empowerment, job creation and wealth creation.





Usicheze na Kivutha Kibwana





See photos in the next page



