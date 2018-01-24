Machakos MCAs in trouble for passing People’s Assembly motion! They may lose their seats courtesy of ALFRED MUTUA

Wednesday January 24, 2018 - Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, has warned MCAs who passed the People’s Assembly motion in the County and country at large saying they will lose their seats if the courts declared the assemblies illegal.





Already, 15 Counties have passed the People’s Assemblies which recognizes NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as President.





On Monday , Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai went to court seeking the courts to declare People’s Assemblies illegal and…



