LUPITA NYONG’O’s sister, ZAWADI, leaves tongues wagging after posing completely N@K3D (PHOTOs)

, , , 06:12

Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - Lupita Nyong’o’s elder sister, Zawadi, has given team Mafisi a gift after posing completely n@k3d and sharing the racy photos on social media.

The unapologetic feminist is a yoga enthusiast and the photos mark the start of her “TRUE 30 Day Yoga Journey”

She accompanied the photos with the hash tags; #MagicTribe #YogaGirl #YogaEveryWhere  #MakingShapes #SacredFeminine #BeAGoddess.

See the photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno