LUOs and RAILA ODINGA are on a suicide mission, please hear them out or the next 5 years will be a disaster - ATWOLI to UHURU

LUOs and RAILA ODINGA are on a suicide mission, please hear them out or the next 5 years will be a disaster - ATWOLI to UHURUNews, Politics 04:52
Friday January 5, 2018 - COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta should not ignore members of the Luo community because they are ready to die for NASA leader, Raila Odinga.
Last year during Raila Odinga’s homecoming from United States, over 29 Luo youths were killed when police engaged them in running battles across the streets of Nairobi.
Speaking in Buteere on Wedneday, Atwoli warned the Jubilee Government against ignoring Luos because it…
Page 1 2
THE ONLY DIALOGUE WITH RAILA/LUOS IS JUST SUBMISSION OF NOTHING LESS TO THEIR DEMANDS. THE SUICIDAL LUOS ARE JUST ON AN EVIL SUICIDAL SPELL AND NOT ALL LUOS. MOST OF THEM RECEIVE AN AVERAGE OF KSH 200 TO COMMIT THE SUICIDE. THEY SHOULD REMEMBER THAT OUR ARMS ARE NOT FOLDED.