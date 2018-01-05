LUOs and RAILA ODINGA are on a suicide mission, please hear them out or the next 5 years will be a disaster - ATWOLI to UHURU

Friday January 5, 2018 - COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta should not ignore members of the Luo community because they are ready to die for NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





Last year during Raila Odinga’s homecoming from United States, over 29 Luo youths were killed when police engaged them in running battles across the streets of Nairobi.





Speaking in Buteere on Wedneday, Atwoli warned the Jubilee Government against ignoring Luos because it…



