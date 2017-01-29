LUO man caught having S3X with another man’s wife - See what they did to him (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle 06:24
Monday, January 29, 2017 - This poor guy was caught harvesting honey from his best friend’s beehive and was taught a lesson he will never forget.
Despite people actually getting killed for straying, it seems some men never learn.
The poor guy was beaten to a pulp and left for dead.
Let this be a warning to men entertaining such ideas.
See photos in the next page
Page 1 2