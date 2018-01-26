LUHYA leaders beg UHURU to accord YVONNE WAMALWA a State Burial like her late husband MICHAEL was accorded

Friday January 26, 2018 - A section of Luhya community leaders have asked the Government to honor the late Yvonne Wamalwa, the wife of the late former Vice-President, Michael Kijana Wamalwa, with a State burial.





Speaking at the late VP’s home in Milimani Estate in Kitale town on Friday , Trans Nzoia Women Representative, Janet Nangabo, asked the Government to offer the late Yvonne an honourable send off.





“I appeal to the national Government to stand with this family during this time since we understand the late Yvonne was part of...



