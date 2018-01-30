Listen to OBASANJO and sit down with RAILA if you want peace in Kenya - EPHRAIM MAINA warns UHURU/ RUTO

06:35

Tuesday January 29, 2018 - Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to support efforts by former Nigerian President Olesengun Obasanjo to broker a deal with NASA leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking to the press in Kieni Constituency, the Jubilee Senator warned Uhuru/ Ruto against ignoring Obasanjo.

He said leaders from across the political divide should listen to...

  1. Anonymous
    30 January 2018 at 07:06

    Utter nonesense. No deal!

  2. Anonymous
    30 January 2018 at 07:07

    Let obadanjo broker a deal in his country first then he can come and give us the benefits

   

