Listen to OBASANJO and sit down with RAILA if you want peace in Kenya - EPHRAIM MAINA warns UHURU/ RUTO

Listen to OBASANJO and sit down with RAILA if you want peace in Kenya - EPHRAIM MAINA warns UHURU/ RUTONews 06:35
Tuesday January 29, 2018 - Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to support efforts by former Nigerian President Olesengun Obasanjo to broker a deal with NASA leader, Raila Odinga.
Speaking to the press in Kieni Constituency, the Jubilee Senator warned Uhuru/ Ruto against ignoring Obasanjo.
He said leaders from across the political divide should listen to...
Page 1 2
Utter nonesense. No deal!
Let obadanjo broker a deal in his country first then he can come and give us the benefits