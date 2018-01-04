List of top city schools starting admission of day scholars today…. Starehe, Kenya High et al.

Thursday, January 04, 2018 - Nationals Schools chosen to put up day wings will start admitting day scholars today.





This development is in line with the Government’s bid to ensure 100% transition from Primary to Secondary.





The admission process starts today and ends on Monday next week.





This has however raised concerns over the ratio of teachers to students with some of the selected schools having up to seven streams of croweded class rooms already.





Meanwhile, Education CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday confirmed that the…



