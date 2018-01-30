Let the courts decide on oath - NASA MP tells Jubilee to go to court if they aggrieved by RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in

Let the courts decide on oath - NASA MP tells Jubilee to go to court if they aggrieved by RAILA ODINGA’s swearing inNews 06:22
Tuesday January 30, 2018 - Nyando MP, Jared Okello, has urged Jubilee to go to court if they feel aggrieved by NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s oath.
Speaking on Tuesday, Jared Opiyo revealed that only the courts can determine the merit of Raila's oath.
He said that only the courts can determine if the words used by Raila Odinga in his swearing-in oath are illegal or not.
“If words used by Raila in the....
VERY CANING. EVERYTHING IS READY FOR THE COURT AND WILL BE VERY SURPRISED THAT ALL WAS ILLEGAL.
This is the sham, Raila should be taken for Mental check up instead of arresting Him, Mudvd, Mushoga & Weta never attended since they got 5 common sense
He just played with grammar to excite his illetrate supporters. Bure Kabisa! If u are man enough take the real oath of office!
So now is people's president. So what?
He wasted those eager faces day and probably week let alone the hunger pangs abound?
What courts ? You have just shown the govt that Constitution, Laws and common decency are nothing. You have given them the licence to react the way they want.
From today, no one will go to court anymore. That constitution was written by people hungry for power not rule of law.