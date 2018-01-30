Let the courts decide on oath - NASA MP tells Jubilee to go to court if they aggrieved by RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in

Tuesday January 30, 2018 - Nyando MP, Jared Okello, has urged Jubilee to go to court if they feel aggrieved by NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s oath.





Speaking on Tuesday , Jared Opiyo revealed that only the courts can determine the merit of Raila's oath.





He said that only the courts can determine if the words used by Raila Odinga in his swearing-in oath are illegal or not.





“If words used by Raila in the....



