Leaked phone conversation between SONKO and IGATHE before he resigned, things are bad at City Hall (Listen Audio)

Monday, January 15, 2018 - A leaked phone conversation between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his Deputy Polycarp Igathe has emerged.





In the leaked phone conversation, it’s clear that things are messed up at City Hall.





Sonko confirms that they are pretending all is okay during interviews in the media but cartels have overpowered them.





He is heard telling Igathe to go and give false hopes to Nairobians in the last interview he appeared on NTV before he resigned.





Just listen to this leaked phone conversation between Sonko and Igathe.



