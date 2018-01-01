LADY bad-mouths a certain Kenyan POLITICIAN she is having S£X with, these “Waheshimiwa” have problems.

Monday, 15 January 2018 - S0me of these politicians you see dressed in sharp suits have many problems, some of which you can’t even imagine.





This lady has mocked a certain Kenyan politician she is having s3x with for not satisfying her.





She claims the “mheshimiwa” has a tiny d!ck that cannot satisfy any woman.





She is just dishing out her “Nunu” to him because of money.





Jamaa ni bure kabisa.





This is...



