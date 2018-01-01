LADIES, Be careful when driving along Nairobi’s Landhies Road, SHOCKING confession from a LADY.Entertainment News, Featured Articles 08:18
Friday, 12 January 2018 - There are thugs targeting female motorists along Landhies Road (that road along Muthurwa Market on your way to CBD).
These thugs are so dangerous and daring.
Here’s a shocking confession from a lady on what happened as she was driving along that road.
Please be careful on this road if you value your life. Read it in the next page
Page 1 2