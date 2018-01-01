KRA Jobs in Nairobi (Many Vacancies)

Team Leads –Data Cleaning Project

Responsibilities

·         Supporting the project manager in Data clean.
·         Supervise specific Tasks/ Teams in data cleaning, as assigned by the project Manager
·         Participate in data cleansing initiatives including review and correction of records as defined in the Business rules
·         Responsible for ensuring the integrity of data
·         Write and present daily progress reports
·         Ensure adherence to Business rules on data cleaning, work procedures and instructions.

Qualifications

·         Degree in Statistics, IT, or any Business related. Master’s Degree qualification will be an added advantage for Supervisor level
·         5 years’ Experience in managing tax payer records, data analysis, or data cleaning
·         Exemplary IT Skills
·         Good Project management skills
·         At least 3 years’ experience working in Customer Data
·         Management, information Science , or Revenue data Analytics
·         Must be very detail oriented
·         Must be able to stay focused for extended periods of time while compiling, analysing, and comparing large amounts of data.
·         Ability to work in a group setting or independently
·         Must be a “self-starter” who will identify problems and initiate corrective actions without specific direction from supervisor
Data Operations Manager
This is a senior management position, which will play a critical role in moving KRA towards being a Data driven Organization.

Responsibilities

·         Responsible for defining, communicating and executing a robust Master Data, Reference Data and Data Quality strategy in the Authority.
·         Identify and obtain 3rd party data that will be useful for enhancing compliance.
·         Design, configure and support data steward user interfaces.
·         Partners with customers to capture and analyse business needs and information requirements, define optimum system requirements to meet business needs, prioritize, and manage new requirements.
·         Collaborates with business MDM customers to help them translate and shape their needs into new actionable IT requirements to meet business needs, prioritize, and manage new requirements.
·         Follow applicable security and change management processes.

Qualifications

·         A Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Management, Statistics, Mathematics or a related field
·         A Master’s degree or Post graduate diploma in business or information systems management is an added advantage
·         Membership to relevant professional body is Mandatory
·         At least 3-5 years of work experience in the following areas: Designing, configuring, maintaining and performing MDM administration
·         Knowledge of ETL design and execution
Business Intelligence Manager

Responsibilities

·         Identify business trends utilizing real data, compile analysis reports that are delivered to client stakeholders
Conceptualize, design and deliver high-quality solutions and insightful analysis for business which may be vary in both complexity and scope
·         Develop and prepare strategies for Business Intelligence processes for the Authority
·         Work with business owners and key users to understand and clearly document business reporting requirements, issues and challenges, including technical implications.
·         Supervise efficient working of all Business Intelligence projects, analyse requirements, and perform appropriate tests on the same.
·         Research and analyse areas of interest to the revenue departments, which will allow the Authority to enhance compliance and widen the tax base.
·         Develop people, skills in coaching, mentoring, and teaching on the job

Qualifications

·         A Bachelor’s degree in Data Science, Information Management, Statistics, Mathematics or a related field
·         A Master’s degree or Post graduate diploma in business or information systems management is an added advantage
·         Membership to relevant professional body is Mandatory.
·         At least 3-5 years of work experience in data modelling and mining
·         3-5 years of experience and expertise with data warehousing
business intelligence, big data or machine reading
·         Familiarity with Revenue collection practices and policies
·         A clear understanding of the Authority’s mandate, business systems and data management journey.

·         Outstanding programming skills
Corporate Policy Unit Officers

Responsibilities

·         Identifying, analysing and interpreting tax policy gaps
·         Work closely with the Supervisor to prioritize policy needs of the department
·         Support the Supervisor in coming up with new process improvement opportunities
·         Collating any other reports that may be required from time to time
·         Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

·         A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Law, Finance,
·         Public policy, Economics, Commercial Law or related fields
·         Attitude and aptitude to effectively work as a member of a team
·         Appreciation of laws and policies governing KRA operations or a dedication to learn them
·         Analytical skills
·         Exceptional communication skills–both written and verbal.
·         Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time
·         Passion for innovation and creativity
Monitoring and Evaluation

Responsibilities

·         Designing and implementing the M&E activities of TBE
·         Assisting the Supervisor in preparing Monthly/Quarterly/Annual reports on project progress and will monitor the TBE activities on a regular basis,
·         Developing and maintaining the Management information systems (MIS) of TBE and will be responsible for the collection & analysis of different data in relation to TBE activities.
·         Monitor all project activities, expenditures and progress towards achieving the desired outputs.
·         Recommend further improvement of the logical frame work.
·         Support supervisor in developing metrics and KPI’s for monitoring and impact analysis of TBE initiatives.
·         Monitor and evaluate overall progress on achievement of results.
·         Advise supervisor on recommendations and results on TBE initiatives to ensure sustainability.
·         Provide feedback to the Supervisor on TBE strategies and activities.
·         Conduct capacity assessment and organizational readiness on existing monitoring and evaluation system.
·         Assist in coordinating across the available components of TBE to ensure effective implementation of M&E/MIS.
·         Assist TBE personnel with M&E tools and provide support.
·         Prepare and maintain data base
·         Perform other relevant duties as assigned.

Qualifications

·         Undergraduate Degree in either of the following areas
1.      Business information systems
2.     Computer science
3.     Economics
4.     Information management
5.     Mathematics
6.     Statistics.
·         Professional Qualifications in either Database Management Systems (DBMS), Data analysis, Monitoring & Evaluation, CPAand/or Balanced Score Card is an added advantage
·         1 to 3 years of Data analysis, Monitoring and Evaluation experience (essential), conducting quantitative and qualitative data collection and analysis
·         Proficiency in either JASPERSOFT, SAP, ORACLE, or Advanced Excel.
·         Good quantitative analysis (MATLAB).
·         Skills in Google analytics, SQL, API’s, XML or business intelligence and analytics platforms will be an added advantage
·         Ability to design M&E tools, surveys, surveillance systems, and evaluations
·         Demonstrated ability to train and build capacity of others
·         Strong interpersonal skills
·         Good communication skills, both written and verbal
·         Interpersonal skills
·         Analytical skills and the ability to interpret complex information
·         Team player, Proactive & self-motivated
·         Ability to prioritize and organize workload
·         Meticulous attention to detail
·         Good customer-service orientation
·         A person of integrity
·         An open-minded person
