KRA Jobs in Nairobi (Many Vacancies)

Team Leads –Data Cleaning Project

Responsibilities

· Supporting the project manager in Data clean.

· Supervise specific Tasks/ Teams in data cleaning, as assigned by the project Manager

· Participate in data cleansing initiatives including review and correction of records as defined in the Business rules

· Responsible for ensuring the integrity of data

· Write and present daily progress reports

· Ensure adherence to Business rules on data cleaning, work procedures and instructions.

Qualifications

· Degree in Statistics, IT, or any Business related. Master’s Degree qualification will be an added advantage for Supervisor level

· 5 years’ Experience in managing tax payer records, data analysis, or data cleaning

· Exemplary IT Skills

· Good Project management skills

· At least 3 years’ experience working in Customer Data

· Management, information Science , or Revenue data Analytics

· Must be very detail oriented

· Must be able to stay focused for extended periods of time while compiling, analysing, and comparing large amounts of data.

· Ability to work in a group setting or independently

· Must be a “self-starter” who will identify problems and initiate corrective actions without specific direction from supervisor

Data Operations Manager

This is a senior management position, which will play a critical role in moving KRA towards being a Data driven Organization.

Responsibilities

· Responsible for defining, communicating and executing a robust Master Data, Reference Data and Data Quality strategy in the Authority.

· Identify and obtain 3rd party data that will be useful for enhancing compliance.

· Design, configure and support data steward user interfaces.

· Partners with customers to capture and analyse business needs and information requirements, define optimum system requirements to meet business needs, prioritize, and manage new requirements.

· Collaborates with business MDM customers to help them translate and shape their needs into new actionable IT requirements to meet business needs, prioritize, and manage new requirements.

· Follow applicable security and change management processes.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Management, Statistics, Mathematics or a related field

· A Master’s degree or Post graduate diploma in business or information systems management is an added advantage

· Membership to relevant professional body is Mandatory

· At least 3-5 years of work experience in the following areas: Designing, configuring, maintaining and performing MDM administration

· Knowledge of ETL design and execution

Business Intelligence Manager

Responsibilities

· Identify business trends utilizing real data, compile analysis reports that are delivered to client stakeholders

Conceptualize, design and deliver high-quality solutions and insightful analysis for business which may be vary in both complexity and scope

· Develop and prepare strategies for Business Intelligence processes for the Authority

· Work with business owners and key users to understand and clearly document business reporting requirements, issues and challenges, including technical implications.

· Supervise efficient working of all Business Intelligence projects, analyse requirements, and perform appropriate tests on the same.

· Research and analyse areas of interest to the revenue departments, which will allow the Authority to enhance compliance and widen the tax base.

· Develop people, skills in coaching, mentoring, and teaching on the job

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Data Science, Information Management, Statistics, Mathematics or a related field

· A Master’s degree or Post graduate diploma in business or information systems management is an added advantage

· Membership to relevant professional body is Mandatory.

· At least 3-5 years of work experience in data modelling and mining

· 3-5 years of experience and expertise with data warehousing

business intelligence, big data or machine reading

· Familiarity with Revenue collection practices and policies

· A clear understanding of the Authority’s mandate, business systems and data management journey.

· Outstanding programming skills

Corporate Policy Unit Officers

Responsibilities

· Identifying, analysing and interpreting tax policy gaps

· Work closely with the Supervisor to prioritize policy needs of the department

· Support the Supervisor in coming up with new process improvement opportunities

· Collating any other reports that may be required from time to time

· Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Law, Finance,

· Public policy, Economics, Commercial Law or related fields

· Attitude and aptitude to effectively work as a member of a team

· Appreciation of laws and policies governing KRA operations or a dedication to learn them

· Analytical skills

· Exceptional communication skills–both written and verbal.

· Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time

· Passion for innovation and creativity

Monitoring and Evaluation

Responsibilities

· Designing and implementing the M&E activities of TBE

· Assisting the Supervisor in preparing Monthly/Quarterly/Annual reports on project progress and will monitor the TBE activities on a regular basis,

· Developing and maintaining the Management information systems (MIS) of TBE and will be responsible for the collection & analysis of different data in relation to TBE activities.

· Monitor all project activities, expenditures and progress towards achieving the desired outputs.

· Recommend further improvement of the logical frame work.

· Support supervisor in developing metrics and KPI’s for monitoring and impact analysis of TBE initiatives.

· Monitor and evaluate overall progress on achievement of results.

· Advise supervisor on recommendations and results on TBE initiatives to ensure sustainability.

· Provide feedback to the Supervisor on TBE strategies and activities.

· Conduct capacity assessment and organizational readiness on existing monitoring and evaluation system.

· Assist in coordinating across the available components of TBE to ensure effective implementation of M&E/MIS.

· Assist TBE personnel with M&E tools and provide support.

· Prepare and maintain data base

· Perform other relevant duties as assigned.

Qualifications

· Undergraduate Degree in either of the following areas

1. Business information systems

2. Computer science

3. Economics

4. Information management

5. Mathematics

6. Statistics.

· Professional Qualifications in either Database Management Systems (DBMS), Data analysis, Monitoring & Evaluation, CPAand/or Balanced Score Card is an added advantage

· 1 to 3 years of Data analysis, Monitoring and Evaluation experience (essential), conducting quantitative and qualitative data collection and analysis

· Proficiency in either JASPERSOFT, SAP, ORACLE, or Advanced Excel.

· Good quantitative analysis (MATLAB).

· Skills in Google analytics, SQL, API’s, XML or business intelligence and analytics platforms will be an added advantage

· Ability to design M&E tools, surveys, surveillance systems, and evaluations

· Demonstrated ability to train and build capacity of others

· Strong interpersonal skills

· Good communication skills, both written and verbal

· Analytical skills and the ability to interpret complex information

· Team player, Proactive & self-motivated

· Ability to prioritize and organize workload

· Meticulous attention to detail

· Good customer-service orientation

· A person of integrity

· An open-minded person