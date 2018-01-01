KRA Jobs in Nairobi (Many Vacancies)Jobs and Careers 03:46
Responsibilities
· Supporting the project manager in Data clean.
· Supervise specific Tasks/ Teams in data cleaning, as assigned by the project Manager
· Participate in data cleansing initiatives including review and correction of records as defined in the Business rules
· Responsible for ensuring the integrity of data
· Write and present daily progress reports
· Ensure adherence to Business rules on data cleaning, work procedures and instructions.
Qualifications
· Degree in Statistics, IT, or any Business related. Master’s Degree qualification will be an added advantage for Supervisor level
· 5 years’ Experience in managing tax payer records, data analysis, or data cleaning
· Exemplary IT Skills
· Good Project management skills
· At least 3 years’ experience working in Customer Data
· Management, information Science , or Revenue data Analytics
· Must be very detail oriented
· Must be able to stay focused for extended periods of time while compiling, analysing, and comparing large amounts of data.
· Ability to work in a group setting or independently
· Must be a “self-starter” who will identify problems and initiate corrective actions without specific direction from supervisor
How to Apply
Data Operations Manager
This is a senior management position, which will play a critical role in moving KRA towards being a Data driven Organization.
Responsibilities
· Responsible for defining, communicating and executing a robust Master Data, Reference Data and Data Quality strategy in the Authority.
· Identify and obtain 3rd party data that will be useful for enhancing compliance.
· Design, configure and support data steward user interfaces.
· Partners with customers to capture and analyse business needs and information requirements, define optimum system requirements to meet business needs, prioritize, and manage new requirements.
· Collaborates with business MDM customers to help them translate and shape their needs into new actionable IT requirements to meet business needs, prioritize, and manage new requirements.
· Follow applicable security and change management processes.
Qualifications
· A Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Management, Statistics, Mathematics or a related field
· A Master’s degree or Post graduate diploma in business or information systems management is an added advantage
· Membership to relevant professional body is Mandatory
· At least 3-5 years of work experience in the following areas: Designing, configuring, maintaining and performing MDM administration
· Knowledge of ETL design and execution
How to Apply
Business Intelligence Manager
Responsibilities
· Identify business trends utilizing real data, compile analysis reports that are delivered to client stakeholders
Conceptualize, design and deliver high-quality solutions and insightful analysis for business which may be vary in both complexity and scope
Conceptualize, design and deliver high-quality solutions and insightful analysis for business which may be vary in both complexity and scope
· Develop and prepare strategies for Business Intelligence processes for the Authority
· Work with business owners and key users to understand and clearly document business reporting requirements, issues and challenges, including technical implications.
· Supervise efficient working of all Business Intelligence projects, analyse requirements, and perform appropriate tests on the same.
· Research and analyse areas of interest to the revenue departments, which will allow the Authority to enhance compliance and widen the tax base.
· Develop people, skills in coaching, mentoring, and teaching on the job
Qualifications
· A Bachelor’s degree in Data Science, Information Management, Statistics, Mathematics or a related field
· A Master’s degree or Post graduate diploma in business or information systems management is an added advantage
· Membership to relevant professional body is Mandatory.
· At least 3-5 years of work experience in data modelling and mining
· 3-5 years of experience and expertise with data warehousing
business intelligence, big data or machine reading
business intelligence, big data or machine reading
· Familiarity with Revenue collection practices and policies
· A clear understanding of the Authority’s mandate, business systems and data management journey.
· Outstanding programming skills
How to Apply
Corporate Policy Unit Officers
Responsibilities
· Identifying, analysing and interpreting tax policy gaps
· Work closely with the Supervisor to prioritize policy needs of the department
· Support the Supervisor in coming up with new process improvement opportunities
· Collating any other reports that may be required from time to time
· Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications
· A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Law, Finance,
· Public policy, Economics, Commercial Law or related fields
· Attitude and aptitude to effectively work as a member of a team
· Appreciation of laws and policies governing KRA operations or a dedication to learn them
· Analytical skills
· Exceptional communication skills–both written and verbal.
· Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time
· Passion for innovation and creativity
How to Apply
Monitoring and Evaluation
Responsibilities
· Designing and implementing the M&E activities of TBE
· Assisting the Supervisor in preparing Monthly/Quarterly/Annual reports on project progress and will monitor the TBE activities on a regular basis,
· Developing and maintaining the Management information systems (MIS) of TBE and will be responsible for the collection & analysis of different data in relation to TBE activities.
· Monitor all project activities, expenditures and progress towards achieving the desired outputs.
· Recommend further improvement of the logical frame work.
· Support supervisor in developing metrics and KPI’s for monitoring and impact analysis of TBE initiatives.
· Monitor and evaluate overall progress on achievement of results.
· Advise supervisor on recommendations and results on TBE initiatives to ensure sustainability.
· Provide feedback to the Supervisor on TBE strategies and activities.
· Conduct capacity assessment and organizational readiness on existing monitoring and evaluation system.
· Assist in coordinating across the available components of TBE to ensure effective implementation of M&E/MIS.
· Assist TBE personnel with M&E tools and provide support.
· Prepare and maintain data base
· Perform other relevant duties as assigned.
Qualifications
· Undergraduate Degree in either of the following areas
1. Business information systems
2. Computer science
3. Economics
4. Information management
5. Mathematics
6. Statistics.
· Professional Qualifications in either Database Management Systems (DBMS), Data analysis, Monitoring & Evaluation, CPAand/or Balanced Score Card is an added advantage
· 1 to 3 years of Data analysis, Monitoring and Evaluation experience (essential), conducting quantitative and qualitative data collection and analysis
· Proficiency in either JASPERSOFT, SAP, ORACLE, or Advanced Excel.
· Good quantitative analysis (MATLAB).
· Skills in Google analytics, SQL, API’s, XML or business intelligence and analytics platforms will be an added advantage
· Ability to design M&E tools, surveys, surveillance systems, and evaluations
· Demonstrated ability to train and build capacity of others
· Strong interpersonal skills
· Good communication skills, both written and verbal
· Interpersonal skills
· Analytical skills and the ability to interpret complex information
· Team player, Proactive & self-motivated
· Ability to prioritize and organize workload
· Meticulous attention to detail
· Good customer-service orientation
· A person of integrity
· An open-minded person
How to Apply