KOROS finally admits that pregnant mothers were being defiled by mortuary attendants at Kenyatta National Hospital

Monday January 22, 2018 - Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) CEO, Lilly Koros, has finally admitted that pregnant mothers were being abused by mortuary attendants at the biggest referral hospital in the country.





On Friday , KNH was put on the spot after a woman claimed that she was s*xually assaulted when she went to breastfeed her baby.





Members of the public got angry when Koros denied those reports and said that they asked the DCI to investigate because they did not have any record of assault.





She also…



