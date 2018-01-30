KMTC student arraigned in court after he R@P3D a 16-year old female patient in hospital! This is SHOCKING

KMTC student arraigned in court after he R@P3D a 16-year old female patient in hospital! This is SHOCKINGEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 07:20
Tuesday, January 30, 2018 - It appears our hospitals are no longer safe after a form two student was defiled by a nursing student while seeking medical attention.
The predator, a nursing student at Kapkatet Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) was charged in court on Monday after a r@p3 test from the hospital came out positive.
The victim, a 16-year old, form two student at a local girls’ school had been rushed to the hospital after falling ill.
“I was called by the…
