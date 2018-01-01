KIKUYU LADY embarrasses her BOSS on social media, How he wanted to eat my “NUNU” after inviting me for lunch (PHOTOs)Entertainment News 08:49
Tuesday, 16 January 2018 - There is this Kikuyu lady who has embarrassed her boss on social media and narrated how he solicited for s3x from her after inviting her for lunch.
When she denied him s3x, he decided to retain part of her salary.
This forced her to quit the job.
“A real gentleman doesn’t behave like that” She tells her former boss.
This is...
Page 1 2