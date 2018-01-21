KHALWALE shocks NASA supporters as he says RAILA ODINGA‘s swearing in is balderdash! It is now a big joke

Sunday January 21, 2018 - Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has noticeably dropped his push for the inauguration of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s Assembly President on January 30th





In an interview with journalists on Sunday , Khalwale instead called for dialogue between Jubilee and NASA leaders





NASA’s top leaders have been insisting that the swearing-in shall go on as planned despite internal dissent from a…



