KHALWALE congratulates President UHURU despite being in RAILA’s NASA! Don’t give in to ‘blackmail’ attempt.

Wednesday, January 03, 2018 - Former Kakamega Senator and vocal critic of President Uhuru has thrown his weight behind the Government after betting firm Sportpesa stopped funding local sports teams protesting the new 35% tax rate.





While delivering the devastating blow, Sportpesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, on Tuesday said they cannot continue to sustain the existing sponsorships under the new tax law.





This development has been interpreted as an attempt to blackmail the Government to consider the new taxation scale.





Dr. Khalwale reckons that this is a ploy to avoid paying taxes since the firm rakes billions from Kenyans.





Many Kenyans have echoed Khalwale’s sentiments with some urging the…



