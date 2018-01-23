KHALWALE confirms that UHURU and RAILA ODINGA have been holing dialogue ‘at night’ – Tells MIGUNA MIGUNA off

Tuesday January 23, 2018 - Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta has been having secret meetings with National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, and this is the reason he doesn’t support the swearing in of Raila Odinga as President.





Revealing this on social media on Tuesday after he was abused by lawyer Miguna Miguna for opposing Raila Odinga’s swearing in, Khalwale said he has credible reports that Uhuru and Raila Odinga have meeting and it is only a matter of time before they agree on the way forward.





Khalwale said the appointment of…



