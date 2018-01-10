Keroche heiress, ANERLISA MUNGAI, flaunts expensive gifts she received on her birthday - PHOTOs

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - Rich kid, Anerlisa Mungai, the heiress to the Keroche Empire has flaunted some of the expensive gifs she received on her birthday.





She recently turned 30 and from the gifts she received, it is clear that money is not a problem among her inner circle.





They include a gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch worth Ksh 2.5 million , gold necklace and matching earrings, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes to name but a few.





See photos in the next page



