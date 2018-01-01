KENYATTA UNIVERSITY expels 8 students for ‘inciting’ and ‘organizing’ a strike – See their names.

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - Kenyatta University has expelled eight students over the unrest that saw the institution closed indefinitely.





According to the expulsion letter, the eight students have been found guilty of gross misconduct, relating to inciting, organizing and participating in the unrest that led to the destruction of University property.





The students went on rampage expressing their dissatisfaction in the KUSA elections that took place last year.





One Kebaso Morara had been disqualified from participating in the elections and had moved to court seeking to...



