Kenyans tell UHURU off after congratulating MICHAEL OLUNGA for making history in Spain’s La Liga! He is NASA

Saturday, January 13, 2018 - Harambee Stars’ striker, Michael Olunga, has earned rave reviews after scoring a hat-trick to guide Spanish top flight side, Girona FC to an emphatic 6-0 victory.





Olunga, who a few years ago was playing for Gor Mahia, becomes the first Kenyan to score in La Liga and the first Girona FC player to score a hat-trick.





President Uhuru is among Kenyans who took to social media to congratulate him.





