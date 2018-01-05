Kenyans say NO to UHURU/ RUTO’s open thuggery! They want to squeeze 10 billion from them via MAMA NGINA’s Kenya Power

Friday January 5, 2018 - Kenyans who use electricity are expected to pay Sh 10 billion backdated bills as Kenya Power moves to recover costs incurred on diesel generators last year.





The company says it undercharged consumers last year by not passing on the full costs it incurred on fuel.





The company says it delayed the passing on of costs to consumers in line with a silent Government policy implemented last year because it was an electioneering period and…



