Kenyan women ask UHURU to sack LILLY KOROS over what women go through is her hospital - She is an embarrassment

Monday January 22, 2018 - A group of women in Nairobi have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Chief Executive Officer, Lilly Koros, over mismanagement.





The women, who were demonstrating in Nairobi on Monday, said Lilly Koros is a woman and she has failed to protect women against predators who work in that hospital.





There were allegations on Friday that mortuary attendants have raped many pregnant mothers at the…



