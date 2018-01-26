Kamiti prisoner texts stranger requesting for Ksh200, gets interesting response (See Screenshot)

Friday, January 26, 2018 - Most Kenyans have received messages from the infamous Kamiti cons that target gullible Kenyans.





From fake M-Pesa messages to notifications claiming one has won a promotion they didn’t even participate in, these cons keep changing tact.





While we knew all along that most of them are inmates, they have never been this frank.





This guy sent a random text requesting Ksh 200 to buy soap claiming he is serving life sentence and his relatives don’t want anything to do with him.





The recipient, a guy called Paul decided to engage him further and shared the conversation online.





Do you think this guy is genuine?





