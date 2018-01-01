KALONZO’s Party in shambles as leaders tell him to abandon the journey to Canaan - Deaths awaits him and RAILA ODINGA

Thursday January 18, 2018 - Wiper Party leaders have differed in principle on whether or not to partake in the planned swearing in of NASA leaders, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, as People’s President and Deputy President.





Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana maintained that they are not interested in a Coalition Government but want an all inclusive Government.





Kibwana vowed to swear in Raila and Kalonzo if Uhuru does not accept dialogue.





“We have...



