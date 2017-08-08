KALONZO/ WETANGULA holding night meetings with UHURU/ RUTO to stop RAILA’s oath as youths storm Orange House

….despotic regime of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.

“On August 8, 2017, @UKenyatta & @WilliamsRuto stole elections and imposed themselves and a bunch of crooks on Kenyans.”

“They subsequently MURDERED more than 315 innocent civilians.”


“We are going to fight & defeat the despots. @Wetangulam, @skmusyoka et al are free to join them!”Miguna said.

Miguna’s remarks came a day after youths stormed Orange House where they sent a stern warning to opposition leaders who they said were plotting to sabotage the inauguration ceremony.

The youths accused Raila’s allies of brokering a deal with the Jubilee Government in a bid to stop the ceremony that they have awaited with bated breath.

