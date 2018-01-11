KALONZO wants GLADYS WANGA axed from committee - Wants a Wiper MP to replace her! ODM is getting everything

Thursday January 11, 2018 - Wiper Democratic Movement leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, now wants the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to relinquish a seat in the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) for one of his own.





Kalonzo chaired the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday during which it was resolved that ODM should drop one of its members, Gladys Wanga, for Borabu MP, Ben Momanyi.





Momanyi who was elected on a Wiper party ticket was on the original list but did not appear on the list presented to…



