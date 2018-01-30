KALONZO, MUDAVADI and WETANGULA issue a statement on why they refused to attend RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in

Tuesday January 30, 2018 - Three National Super Alliance (NASA) principals, who failed to attend the swearing in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President, have issued a statement explaining why they gave the event a wide berth.





Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula were conspicuously missing from an event where Raila Odinga was sworn in by lawyer Miguna Miguna as the People’s President of Kenya.





In a joint statement hours after the swearing in ceremony, the three leaders said they met on Monday with Raila Odinga and they agreed to meet today and deliberate on the controversial swearing in.





“Yesterday 29th January, we had a lengthy meeting where we…



