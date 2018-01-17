KALONZO, MUDAVADI and WETANGULA have finally abandoned RAILA and are with UHURU – RAILA’s man reveals

KALONZO, MUDAVADI and WETANGULA have finally abandoned RAILA and are with UHURU – RAILA’s man revealsPolitics 07:47
Wednesday January 17, 2018 - A top National Super Alliance strategist has said that the swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga as the People’s Assembly President on January 30th may be a pipe dream going by what other NASA principals are saying.
The strategist, who requested anonymity, said all principals in NASA have abandoned Raila Odinga and are opposed to his swearing in plans.
“Some principals seem to have been in talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and they are now...
Page 1 2