KALONZO is a real chameleon - See how he is betraying RAILA ODINGA like Judas did to Jesus but in broad daylight

Sunday January 7, 2018 - Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, need to come together to resolve the political crisis in the country.





Speaking on Saturday , Kalonzo said that he is currently not supporting NASA nor Jubilee but he is neutral and he is ready to open talks with Uhuru and Raila.





Kalonzo who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader said he needs to meet Uhuru and…



