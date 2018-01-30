KALONZO is a chameleon, betrayer and a Judas Iscariot – See how he betrayed RAILA ODINGA at 11th hour

Tuesday January 30, 2018 - Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has surprised National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders and supporters after he went into hiding during the swearing in of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President.





Raila Odinga who appeared depressed and tormented on Tuesday took the oath of office at around 2.30pm and the oath was administered by Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang and Nairobi gubernatorial loser, Miguna Miguna.





But conspicuously missing was Kalonzo Musyoka who was also supposed to…



