KALONZO attacked after saying Kenyans will butcher each other like dogs if UHURU refuses to talk with RAILA ODINGA

Tuesday January 23, 2018 - Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has been attacked for saying that civil war will erupt in Kenya if President Uhuru Kenyatta refuses to talk with NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





On Sunday in Mombasa, Kalonzo who was flanked by Raila Odinga, said the country will plunge into chaos if President Uhuru Kenyatta will not accept dialogue by Monday next week .





But in a fast rejoinder, Leader of…



