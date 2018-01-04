KABOGO tells RUTO that KIKUYUs are not voting wheelbarrows! 2022 you will be SHOCKED like RAILA ODINGA

KABOGO tells RUTO that KIKUYUs are not voting wheelbarrows! 2022 you will be SHOCKED like RAILA ODINGANews, Politics 05:05
Thursday January 4, 2018 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has once again elicited a sharp debate in Mt Kenya region after he claimed that Deputy President William Ruto should not think that he will automatically inherit the region’s voting bloc in 2022.
Having helped President Uhuru Kenyatta secure his second term, Ruto is hopeful of a payback from the Central region.
But speaking in Thika town on Sunday, Kabogo said Kenyans will…
Page 1 2
yes they are! they vote for fraudsters come mungiki kingpins with zombie faculties to the extent the country has gone to the dogs.
man you are full of shit!
KABOGO, YOU'RE FULL OF SHIT. WHY DO YOU SPEAK LIKE THE HEART OF ALL KIKUYU'S? LEAVE US ALONE YOU FOOL. WE KNOW WHAT IS GOOD FOR US. NOW YOU HOLD GRUDGES AGAINST UHURU & RUTO FOR YOUR STUPIDITY AND ARROGANCE YOU KILLER/DRUG DEALER.