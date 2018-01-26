K24’s MWANAISHA CHIDZUGA fiercely defends her struggling Casanova LOVER, MUNGATANA who has gone broke.

Friday, January 26, 2018 - K24 Swahili anchor, Mwanaisha Chidzuga, has sent a message to trolls targeting those near and dear to her.





The S3xy screen siren couldn’t watch from a distance as her hubby, former politician and renowned Casanova, Danson Mungatana, was being trolled on social media.





Mungatana, who was once dating anti-jigger beauty queen, Cecilia Mwangi, has been on a free fall and is currently scavenging for a clerk job in Tana River County after he fell flat in his gubernatorial bid.





Vocal blogger, Dikembe took to twitter to highlight Mungatana, the former crocodile eater’s dwindling fortunes risking Chidzuga’s wrath.





Dikembe wrote:





“At this point in time, the only human being who can rescue the political career of Danson Mungatana from oblivion is RAILA ODINGA. He is the man with God's heart to forgive and help, again and...



