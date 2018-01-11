Just For Laughs! This naughty female doctor messing with her patients will crack you.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 05:25
Thursday, January 11, 2018 - This awesome prank of a female doctor messing with her patients will put a smile on your face.
The patients take their position anticipating the injection but get a rude awakening.
The reaction of different patients is just priceless.
If you need a good laugh, this video will leave you in stitches.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.