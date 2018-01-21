Jubilee MP surprises his 17-year old daughter with a brand new car on her birthday (PHOTOs)

Sunday, January 21, 2018 - Nominated MP, David Ole Sankok, gifted his daughter a brand new car on her 17th birthday.





Sankok, who was nominated to Parliament by Jubilee to represent interests of people with disabilities, also celebrated her daughter's performance during last year's KCPE exams.





She scored an A- in the 2017 KCSE from Kipsigis Girls and is expected to join University this year.





The vocal MP known for his signature green suits wrote on Facebook:





"I release you my child to trace the steps of life, I bless you my child as you trace my steps in the school of higher learning, and I bless you as you perfect your own steps in life. The journey has began my child, drive along sweet girl, May God guide you, as you…



