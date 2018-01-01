Jubilee LUHYA MPs regret supporting UHURU/ RUTO’s re-election - Threaten to jump ship to RAILA over appointments

06:36

Monday January 8, 2018 - Jubilee MPs from Western Kenya are now regretting supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election after the region was left out in the first batch of Cabinet appointments.


Speaking during a series of meetings in his constituency, Navakholo MP, Emmanuel Wangwe, criticized Uhuru’s Cabinet saying it was not inclusive.

He threatened to join NASA if...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno