JOHO tells RUTO to join RAILA ODINGA in NASA - KIKUYUs will use you and dump you like a toilet paper in 2022

Tuesday January 10, 2018 - Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to join National Super Alliance (NASA) because Mt Kenya mafia will dump him like a hot potato during the 2022 presidential elections.





Ruto, who is second in command in Jubilee, is hoping that he will get the Kikuyu community’s support in 2022 when Uhuru’s 10 year tenure ends.





But speaking in Bamburi in Mombasa on Tuesday , Joho asked DP Ruto to forget about the…



