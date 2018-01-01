JOHN KIRIAMITI’s ‘My Life in Crime’ is coming to your TV soon - Watch trailer (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 05:59
John Kiriamiti’s ‘My Life in Crime’ TV show is in the final stages and will start running from June 2018 locally.
According to AfreDev, a Kenyan production company that bought the rights to the novel plus its sequel ‘My Life with a Criminal: Milly’s Story’, the show’s script will stay as close to the books as possible, apart from a few necessary tweaks.
Watch the trailer below.
