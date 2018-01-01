JOHN KIRIAMITI’s ‘My Life in Crime’ is coming to your TV soon - Watch trailer (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 09, 2018 It is without a doubt Kenya’s bestselling novel of all time.

John Kiriamiti’s ‘My Life in Crime’ TV show is in the final stages and will start running from June 2018 locally.

According to AfreDeva Kenyan production company that bought the rights to the novel plus its sequel ‘My Life with a Criminal: Milly’s Story’, the show’s script will stay as close to the books as possible, apart from a few necessary tweaks.

Watch the trailer below.

