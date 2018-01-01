Jobs and Vacancies in Telkom, Kenya

Quality Assurance Specialist

Region: Nairobi

Reporting to: Head of Agent Network

Division: Mobile Financial Services

Reporting to the Head of Agent Network – The incumbent will monitor 3 rd party agency & MFS distribution staff, Agents and Merchants performance against set quality standards to ensure compliance and achievement of distributions KPIs in the MFS Department.

The Executives will also help to monitor and deliver a high compliance culture within the MFS distribution function.

Spend time in trade engaging with the trade teams, agents and merchants on work ways and get better understanding of their environment and seek to enhance performance by meeting their needs.

Responsibilities

Quality Assurance/Monitoring

· Monitor adherence to set standards by following approved guidelines and audits activities of staff, Agents and Merchant on processes defined

· Continuously seek avenues to improve and enhance work ways for smooth trade execution.

· Ensure Quality Assurance records are constantly updated by checking and ensuring that all records loaded on database are accurate

· Generate regular comprehensive reports regarding monitoring activities (for internal and external audits) and offer recommendation to the regional leadership and the business at large

· Evaluate the operating standards and SLAs of agents and Merchants, provide timely feedback

Policy Implementation

· Visit the assigned retailers and collect the data required as guided for audit purposes.

· Visit the provided list of merchandise locations and validate the presence as per the GPS coordinates given and defined picture of success.

· Visit the assigned Agents/Merchants and validate the infrastructure requirements as stipulated.

· Engage the assigned distribution team on the ground and evaluate the knowledge levels as guided.

Performance Development

· Coordinate with the training section to identify and address the coaching or training requirement of staff in order to improve performance based on their findings in trade

· Support in ensuring employees are updated and trained on new products, services and processes. The incumbent will be responsible in ensuring the staff under his / her docket are adhering to the set standards.

· Track and communicate progress of staff daily, weekly and monthly to ensure focused execution

Qualifications

· Degree in Business Administration, Economics or other relevant field

· 2-4 years relevant experience ( in a sales and distribution and/or operations role)

Professional Skills:

· Strong Analytical skills – able to assess reports, identify issues, root cause, and recommend solutions, expert spread sheet skills a distinct advantage

· Adept in administration demonstrating a deep understanding in the adherence and formation of processes

· Financial Management – develop and manage budgets

· Team player

· Presentation and communication skills – superior, both written and oral. Experience in report writing.





Quality Assurance Specialist

Region: Nairobi

Reporting to: Head of Service Delivery & Projects– Carrier Services

Band: 3

Department: Carrier Services

Reporting to the Head of Service Delivery and Projects – Carrier Services, the job holder will be required to provide quality service to the customer processes post implementation to increase customer satisfaction and retention.

He/She will also be responsible for the provision of technical support to customers whilst maintaining a proactive service relationship with the customer.

Responsibilities

· Manage own projects within the agreed customer contractual agreement.

· Manage the required technical submarine stock within the financial budget limits.

· Provide feedback concerning financial variances on project budgets and project inventory.

· Contribute to the cost saving initiatives of the company.

· Provide customer support regarding technical problem solving, billing issues and service quality

· Provide regular reports to customers on service quality assurance as per SLA requirements

· Drive the resolution of customer and internal project and service issues

· Communicate all planned and un-planned maintenance work to the affected customers and relevant internal and external stakeholders

· Arrange and attend regular customer meetings together with the Key Account Managers to review the monthly customer reports and service improvement programs.

· Provide regular project progress to the customer and sales.

· Coordinate and monitor projects tasks to increase post-sales quality performance

· Liaise with relevant stakeholders to obtain fault history of persistent and/recurrent customer concerns with a view of understanding the root causes and addressing the underlying issues.

· Manage customer-requested changes to operational services in accordance with the company’s change management process.

· Provide regular reports to management on customer issues and service performance.

· Review and measure service quality assurance together with Technology

· Coordinate and monitor maintenance with relevant stakeholders to identify to minimize disruption and/or degradation of the quality of service

· Develop and implement programs to proactively address any performance issues and track actions required to resolve recurring incidents to optimize service

· Assist with customer and service data review and maintenance on the system

· Measure and analyse performance of service offered such as fault management, usage, pricing etc.

· Participate in project management, planning and execution of customer projects especially on service improvement projects.

· Ensure the compliance with policies and procedures to support governance and risk management.

· Provide information concerning own training needs and support training interventions

· Ensure a thorough understanding of the Telkom products and services, policies and procedures

Qualifications

· Degree in Engineering, business management or equivalent, MBA would be an added advantage

· 4-6 years experience in Service and Project Management, Telecoms solution implementation, Telecommunications Networks experience and Relationship Management

Professional Skills:

· Quality Assurance / Service Management Skills

· Project Management skills

· Financial and Commercial Analysis skills – develop and manage budgets, drive down costs wherever possible.

· Presentation and communication skills – superior, both written and oral. Experience in report writing.

How to Apply

This position is opened to Kenyan citizens only. If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.