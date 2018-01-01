Jobs and Vacancies in Nova Pioneer, Kenya

Computer Studies Teacher

Tatu City, Kenya

Nova Pioneer is looking for a superstar Computer Studies Teacher to teach our students computer literacy and programming.

This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of an innovative network of schools that is developing generations of innovators and leaders who will shape the African Century.

About Nova Pioneer: Imagine a world in which every young person across Africa attends a school that truly sets them up for success in the 21st century.

A school that cares about individual students and allows them to explore the world around them. A school that focuses more on developing skills than on memorizing content.

At Nova Pioneer, we have done more than just imagine this future, we are bringing it to life. Nova Pioneer is a pan-African, independent network of schools offering high quality, accessible education from pre-primary through secondary school.

Nova Pioneer uses a unique, enquiry-based learning approach that encourages students to ask “why” instead of telling them the “what”. It allows them to form their own thinking through exploration, investigation and collaboration.

Nova Pioneer currently has 6 schools in South Africa and Kenya with a vision to launch 100 schools and reach tens of thousands of students across the African continent in the next decade.

To learn more visit www.novapioneer.com.

About the role:

Key responsibilities for the role include:

· Teach Computer Studies

· Infuse joy and passion for learning in lessons so that students are excited about and invested in their academic excellence.

· Be accountable for students’ mastery of academic standards.

· Integrate interactive technology within lessons to enhance instructional delivery

· Meet up with your learning designer to ensure unit and lesson plans are mapped to standards.

· Set and communicate rigorous and ambitious goals for all students and provide student feedback so they internalize them.

· Attend weekly feedback meetings with manager to enhance teaching practices

· Head a club, house opportunity for students each term.

· Provide feedback to the curriculum design team about lessons and the overall structure of a unit to ensure revisions are made.

· Fully participate in opportunities for professional growth including daily team meetings and reflections, weekly professional development meetings, instructional coaching, and outside professional opportunities.

About You

Skills and Qualifications required:

· A natural-born teacher. You are not in it by coincidence or accident.

· Teachers’ Service Commission certified/recognized

· A Bachelor’s degree from a well-recognized University. You should have graduated officially by the time of application

· Energetic and passionate about education.

· You have distinctive experience and interest in technology (e.g., coding) and have used technology in your teaching

· You have a desire to constantly develop your teaching skills to be among the best in the world and apply them to improve the skills of African youth

· You have a strong willingness to contribute to the extra-curricular life of an international school and build a strong outside of the classroom learning culture

· You are excited about our organizational culture—and in particular, you are fired up to challenge yourself by embracing mutual vulnerability and a firehose of feedback.

How to Apply:

Does working at Nova Pioneer excite you?

If so, then apply here; http://novaacademies.applytojob.com/apply/aRtIUEhdWR/Computer-Studies-Teacher

To apply, please complete the form on the right hand side of this page. We cannot process applications that are emailed to us.

Please note: Where a copy of your resume is required, copying and pasting from a formatted document e.g. Microsoft Word may not result in the formatting transferring correctly to the final resume. You are encouraged to attach your resume in Microsoft Word® or PDF format to protect formatting.

Applications for this role will close on 27th January. All applications will be reviewed and applicants notified of next steps within a week after this closing date. There are a series of stages in the Nova Pioneer interview process and candidates will be moved forward in the process depending on their success in the previous stage. The process is as follows:

· Phone interview: a short conversation to understand your skills and experience a little better.

· Practical demonstration of what you can do: you will complete a written task or a demonstration related to the role you are applying for. Teachers participate in a half-day selection day at one of our campuses as well as deliver a lesson to a class.

· In-person interviews: at this point you will visit one of our schools to meet the team and participate in a series of in-person interviews.

· Final interview: you’ll have a final conversation with the hiring manager before decisions are made.

Working at Nova Pioneer

Nova Pioneer is a place where our people experience tremendous growth, fast! We invest heavily in the growth of our people because it leads to greater mastery in both us and our students. “Novaneers” work harder and work longer hours than most schools but as a result, the growth they experience is extraordinary.

We offer consistent and ongoing personal development and provide clear career pathways that ensure that our people are always achieving their personal and professional best. Nova Pioneer has a highly energetic, entrepreneurial environment where our people get to bring their creative and innovative ideas to life. We look for people who are flexible and who are able to adapt and respond quickly to adversity with a positive, can-do attitude (there are no problems, only solutions!).

We welcome challenges and roll with the punches because it makes us, and our students, better. There is no problem too big for us! We bring infectious energy and enthusiasm to everything we do because joy fuels our work and learning. Read more about our culture principles here.





About the role:

Key responsibilities for the role include:

· Managing our students’ wellness and development and offering them psycho-social support as needed.

· Maintaining close liaison with the Medical staff at the nearest Private Hospital consistently

· Handle confidential situations, information and documentation.

· Communicate effectively at all levels with students, staff, parents and other clinicians and paramedics

· Inspecting boarding house facilities (toilets and bathrooms, laundry area) when pupils are away from the facilities and appraise the level of hygiene and cleanliness.

· Monitoring standards achieved by cleaners and other support agencies within the Boarding House and report on any deficiencies to the Director, Operations.

About You

Skills and Qualifications required:

· A professional, flexible and conscientious registered nurse with the ability to build a harmonious, energetic and cohesive relationship with students and co-workers.

· Prior experience working as a pediatric nurse

· Professional counselling skills with a proven track record will be an advantage.

· You are are willing to work as a locum nurse in our secondary school.

