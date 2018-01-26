Jobs and Vacancies in Mastermind Tobacco, Kenya

Mastermind Tobacco (K) Limited

Applicants are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following vacant position in our subsidiary company Greenlands Agroproducers Limited.

Vacancy: Technical Manager – Farms

Main Responsibilities

· Developing programmes that ensure effective and efficient utilization of farm plants, machinery and equipments

· Evaluating and making recommendations on optimum use of farms plants and machinery.

· Ensuring that farms plants and machinery are in good working conditions at all times.

· Design, installation and maintenance of irrigations systems incorporating overhead and Drip irrigation.

· In-charge of all the repairs and maintenance of plants, machinery and equipments.

· Developing and implementing innovative mechanization techniques with a view to increasing efficiency and minimize costs of farm operations.

· Ensuring that farms’ health and safety policies are adhered to by plant and machinery operators.

· Liaise with Procurement Manager in preparation of new plant and machinery specifications

· Conduct necessary tests on new plants, machinery and equipments.

Qualifications and experience

· Aged between 35-45 years

· Bachelor of Mechanical/Agricultural Engineering from a recognized university

· Must have at least 7 years hands-on experience in Agricultural Engineering works in a busy agricultural environment. Those who have experience in horticulture farms will have an added advantage.

· Must have adequate knowledge of Agricultural equipments’, plants and standby generators

· Must possess adequate mechanical and engineering analytical skills

· Must have good communication and report writing skills

· Those with HND in Mechanical Engineering in addition to the above mentioned competencies will also be considered.









Vacancies: Account Assistants

Main responsibilities

· Applicants must be aged between 35 and 45 years.

· Must be holders CPA I and/or CPA II.

· Must have a minimum of six years experience in a busy computerized accounting environment.

· Knowledge of SAP will be an added advantage.

· Must be willing to travel frequently within and outside Kenya.

· Must be mature, a team player and a person of high integrity.

· Must have excellent communication and report writing skills

Interested candidates should send their applications alongside a detailed CV, copies of certificates and other testimonials, names and address of three referees and a colored passport size photograph to:

Human Resources & Corporate Affairs Manager

Mastermind Tobacco (K) Ltd

P.O. Box 68144, 00200

Nairobi

OR emailed to jobs@mastermindkenya.co.ke

To reach on or before 26th January 2018