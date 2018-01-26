Jobs and Vacancies in Mastermind Tobacco, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Mastermind Tobacco, KenyaJobs and Careers 03:02
Applicants are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following vacant position in our subsidiary company Greenlands Agroproducers Limited.
Vacancy: Technical Manager – Farms
Main Responsibilities
· Developing programmes that ensure effective and efficient utilization of farm plants, machinery and equipments
· Evaluating and making recommendations on optimum use of farms plants and machinery.
· Ensuring that farms plants and machinery are in good working conditions at all times.
· Design, installation and maintenance of irrigations systems incorporating overhead and Drip irrigation.
· In-charge of all the repairs and maintenance of plants, machinery and equipments.
· Developing and implementing innovative mechanization techniques with a view to increasing efficiency and minimize costs of farm operations.
· Ensuring that farms’ health and safety policies are adhered to by plant and machinery operators.
· Liaise with Procurement Manager in preparation of new plant and machinery specifications
· Conduct necessary tests on new plants, machinery and equipments.
Qualifications and experience
· Aged between 35-45 years
· Bachelor of Mechanical/Agricultural Engineering from a recognized university
· Must have at least 7 years hands-on experience in Agricultural Engineering works in a busy agricultural environment. Those who have experience in horticulture farms will have an added advantage.
· Must have adequate knowledge of Agricultural equipments’, plants and standby generators
· Must possess adequate mechanical and engineering analytical skills
· Must have good communication and report writing skills
· Those with HND in Mechanical Engineering in addition to the above mentioned competencies will also be considered.
Vacancies: Account Assistants
Main responsibilities
· Applicants must be aged between 35 and 45 years.
· Must be holders CPA I and/or CPA II.
· Must have a minimum of six years experience in a busy computerized accounting environment.
· Knowledge of SAP will be an added advantage.
· Must be willing to travel frequently within and outside Kenya.
· Must be mature, a team player and a person of high integrity.
· Must have excellent communication and report writing skills
Interested candidates should send their applications alongside a detailed CV, copies of certificates and other testimonials, names and address of three referees and a colored passport size photograph to:
Human Resources & Corporate Affairs Manager
Mastermind Tobacco (K) Ltd
P.O. Box 68144, 00200
Nairobi
OR emailed to jobs@mastermindkenya.co.keTo reach on or before 26th January 2018